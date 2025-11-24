Nostromo Energy Launches IceBrick360 for Data Centers - A New Cold Thermal Energy Storage Product Addressing Critical Speed to Power Needs

Groundbreaking U.S. made solution allows data centers to increase IT capacity and expedite grid connection by curtailing their cooling loads, which can be up to 30% of total peakloads

IRVINE, Calif., Nov. 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Nostromo Energy , a leader in behind-the-meter thermal energy storage, today announced the launch of IceBrick®360, a patented cold-thermal energy storage (CTES) system engineered specifically for high demand data centers. IceBrick360 is designed to provide load flexibility to help expedite grid connection or increase computing capacity of existing locations.

The explosive growth of AI and computing demands is driving unprecedented growth in data center electricity demand, causing yearslong delays in grid connection in all major development hubs. Utilities and grid operators are now prioritizing connections to "flexible large load" facilities that can reliably commit to curtailment at times of peak demand. The IceBrick technology and product family directly address this need by shifting the substantial cooling energy demand, often 10 to 30% of a data center's peak electrical load to off-peak hours.

The new IceBrick360 features a large, 360TRh capacity per unit to meet data centers' large cooling loads, while maintaining the market leading performance of the compact Gen 2 IceBrick version. In addition, the IceBrick360's large-scale configuration enables expedited construction through faster placement and integration. Like other IceBrick products, when demand is high, the IceBrick360 discharges stored cold thermal energy to supply the data center's cooling load, thereby curtailing its load on the grid, with zero impact on critical computing performance.

"The IceBrick360 is a game-changer for an industry held-back by power constraints," said Yoram Ashery, CEO of Nostromo Energy. "It offers a fast and reliable pathway to increased grid connection and IT capacity. As a non-flammable solution it does not need complex permitting like lithium-ion batteries, reducing deployment time and risk. Backed by a 10-year warranty and engineered for more than 20 years of daily use with virtually zero degradation, IceBrick360 provides unparalleled peace of mind and long-term value."

Accelerating Deployment and Maximizing Value

Beyond speed to power, the IceBrick360 delivers high operational and financial value with up to nine times the energy density per square foot, four hour discharge for peak-demand alignment, and automated integration with utility signals for participation in demand-response and wholesale energy markets. Approved by the CPUC and CAISO as a standalone demand-response resource and manufactured entirely in the U.S., it reduces supply chain risk and qualifies projects for the 10% domestic content Investment Tax Credit (ITC) adder, increasing potential federal tax credits for thermal storage to up to 40%.

