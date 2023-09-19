Nostromo Energy's IceBrick® Energy Storage Systems Awarded First Resource Adequacy Credits by the California Public Utilities Commission

News provided by

Nostromo

19 Sep, 2023, 09:00 ET

The IceBrick system is the first, distributed, large-scale dispatchable supply-side thermal-energy storage technology to obtain qualified capacity, not subject to interconnection

IRVINE, Calif., Sept. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Nostromo Energy, Inc. (TASE: NOST), provider of the IceBrick® system, a virtual power plant (VPP)-enabled distributed thermal energy storage solution for commercial and industrial (C&I) buildings, announced today that the California Public Utilities Commission (CPUC) awarded Nostromo's IceBrick energy storage systems Resource Adequacy (RA) eligible Qualified Capacity for 2024 as Demand Response (DR) resources.

Utilities and community choice aggregators (CCAs) in California must procure qualified capacity to meet their resources adequacy obligations, set by the CPUC, but resources are slow to come online due to long interconnection queues, which average above 4 years in California. The IceBrick systems, as dispatchable, supply-side, behind-the-meter thermal energy storage technology, are not subject to these queues and can be online within 6-9 months from contracting with the site owner.

"The Resource Adequacy award for the IceBrick systems presents a unique opportunity to quickly scale-up large qualified capacity inside the built environment, without interconnection queues, which is the main challenge for utilities and CCAs to meet the increasing CPUC RA procurement targets" said Yoram Ashery, CEO of Nostromo Energy. "We look forward to partnering with utilities and CCAs on deploying IceBrick systems in their service area to provide local RA while helping their customers reduce their energy costs and carbon emissions."

Nostromo is in the process of initiating the deployment of 120 IceBrick systems with an aggregate capacity of 100/275 MW/MWh-equivalent over the next 3 years, with potential $176M loan from the US Department of Energy's Loan Programs Office. This initial award for 2024 is for 1.4 MW, as requested by Nostromo. The systems will operate as an automated VPP via remote management and are capable of dispatching energy to lower demands according to grid signals.

The IceBrick Innovation Center and visitors center is located inside the Beverly Hilton hotel in Beverly Hills, CA, which also hosts a 1.4 MWh-equivalent IceBrick system serving both the Beverly Hilton and the adjacent Waldorf Astoria hotel.

About Nostromo

Nostromo Energy's ice-based energy storage solution is redefining energy storage for commercial and industrial (C&I) buildings. The Nostromo IceBrick® system uses ice to store energy when electricity prices are low, renewable energy is abundant and the grid has excess capacity, and discharges the stored energy to avoid peak prices, emissions from gas-peaker plants and grid congestion during peak time. In this way, Nostromo provides demand flexibility to pave the way for a carbon-free, resilient power grid, using a safe, clean and financially beneficial system to building owners, that can be easily retrofitted to any existing C&I facility with chilled water cooling systems. To learn more about Nostromo, visit www.nostromo.energy.

Media Contacts:
GKPR for Nostromo Energy
Ariel Shapiro
ariel@gkpr.com 

SOURCE Nostromo

Also from this source

Nostromo Energy Invited by the Department of Energy to Due Diligence and Term Sheet Negotiations for the IceBrick® Energy Storage Project

The Beverly Hilton and The Waldorf Astoria Beverly Hills Hotels Select Nostromo to Significantly Reduce Carbon Emissions

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.