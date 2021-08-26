Not a Trend but a Takeover

CHICAGO, Aug. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Do you want to advance your professional career but need support accessing the right tools for corporate climb success? I Choose The Ladder, the nation's leading career consulting company that aims to bridge the gap between ambitious Black women who want to climb the corporate ladder, and the corporations that understand the importance of attracting and retaining this group, returns for its 3rd annual 'The CLIMB' career summit on Saturday, September 25, 2021, virtually, from 9:30am - 6:30pm EST/8:30am - 5:30pm CST.

The Climb Summit

Powered by Weber Shandwick, The CLIMB career summit is a full-day immersive experience thoughtfully curated for Black Millennials, Xennials, and Gen X professional women focusing on soft skill development through theory and practice. For middle-career women, it will serve as a safe space to share their experiences with the next generation and fellow peers; and quantify their impact. The CLIMB will also address the unique career advancement and personal challenges that Black women face in the workplace and tap into the tools needed to foster and elevate their corporate careers. All attendees will be professionally armed with tangible tools, resources and a personalized blueprint to launch and place them on the fast-track to corporate career success.

This year, the summit's theme is Not A Trend, A Takeover: The Power Edition. Within the last 18 months, the community has witnessed and celebrated a tremendous shift of Black Women appointed to C-Suite, senior executive and leadership positions and board members, across all industries. Many Black women feel this current spotlight is just a trend and employers will soon shift their priorities to another demographic. Once again, shifting the goalpost and starting line, our mission is to propel Black women to activate their tools to make impactful and intentional contributions, dispelling the myth that Black women in leadership are a trend and create a takeover, carving a permanent space for Black women in Corporate America.

"The reality for many Black women is that the last 18-months have provided opportunities for visibility and to be heard, which previously did not exist for us. My hope is that our voices continue to be heard, and our talents continue to be welcomed and celebrated in the corporate world for as long as there is Black women in Corporate America," says Watchen Nyanue, Founder of I Choose the Ladder.

Created and produced by like-minded corporate Black women to 'win' and achieve success, The CLIMB brings together leading Black female executives housed at the nation's top companies and organizations, to lead and facilitate 6 engaging and action-oriented workshops and panels. Key topics include: Managing Imposter Syndrome, The Rules of the Money Game, Love on the Ladder, The Art of Reinvention, The Mind and Body Connection, and Your Digital Footprint. Some of the featured speakers include: Nicole Weber; Senior Vice President, Weber Shandwick; Leslie Anderson Rutland, Global Employee Tech Experience and U.S. Chief Technology Resiliency and Experience Operations Office, BMO Harris Bank; Tiffanie Boyd, Chief People Officer, McDonald's; and Amy Elisa Jackson, PATTERN Beauty.

Though virtual this year, The CLIMB is a not-to-be missed experience! Its annual summit is one of the leading forums for professional Black Women to address, discuss, connect, navigate, support and advance their career up the corporate ladder. Leading up to the summit, there will be a host of social activities such as Instagram takeovers, behind the scenes content and a special video content series: 73 Seconds, spotlighting speakers and host committee members, to drive excitement and event participation. Additionally, all attendees will receive a personalized summit swag box featuring several Black women-owned businesses, as well as an opportunity to submit professional resumes to corporate partners. The event will close with its signature celebratory session, #BlackJoy, to jumpstart a renewed path of 'Climbing the Corporate Ladder'.

Additional partners include: Nike, McDonalds, GCM Grosvenor, Medallia and BMO Harris Bank. For more information on The CLIMB or to register to attend, visit The CLIMB.

