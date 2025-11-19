NOT ALL BRANDS FIT THE SAME: DXL'S NEW FITMAP® APP SCANNING TECHNOLOGY HELPS BIG + TALL MEN FIND THEIR PERFECT SIZE

CANTON, Mass., Nov. 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Destination XL Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: DXLG), the leading integrated-commerce retailer specializing in Big + Tall men's clothing and shoes, today announced the launch of FiTMAP® Scanning Technology on its mobile app, designed to revolutionize the way Big + Tall men find their correct size and perfect fit.

This quick and easy scanning technology is available on an iPhone or iPad via the DXL app, as well as in more than 80 DXL stores nationwide. The scan measures 243 data points to create a precise, personalized fit profile, designed to help customers find the right size across 25+ top brands. The innovation addresses a long-standing challenge for Big + Tall men: not all brands fit the same. But now, after a scan, Big and Tall men will have their correct size across DXL's exclusive brands as well as favorites like Polo Ralph Lauren, Psycho Bunny, Brooks Brothers, Reebok and more popular names.

This technology reflects DXL's ongoing commitment to innovation, personalization, and helping Big + Tall men look and feel their best in clothes that truly fit them.

"For years, inconsistent sizing has made shopping difficult, particularly for Big and Tall men who often struggle to find their size at all," said Harvey Kanter, President and CEO of DXL. "With the FiTMAP® Scanning Technology now on the App, guys can scan at home and eliminate any further frustration and finally find the right sizes. In fact, every customer who gets scanned will have an easier fit experience, whether they're shopping in-store or online."

"At DXL, we believe every man deserves clothes that fit perfectly, helping him look and feel his very best. This new addition is one more way to empower our guests to step into the styles they love and wear what they want," Kanter went on to say.

"Whether it's through well-known designers, our exclusive private labels, and even custom clothing offerings, we're here to ensure every man can find the right size, the perfect fit and embrace his unique style."

To experience the FiTMAP® Scanning Technology, customers can simply download the DXL App, or stop by one of over 80 participating stores nationwide.

About Destination XL Group

Destination XL Group, Inc. is the leading retailer of Men's Big + Tall apparel that provides the Big + Tall man the freedom to choose his own style. Subsidiaries of Destination XL Group, Inc. operate DXL Big + Tall retail and outlet stores and Casual Male XL retail and outlet stores throughout the United States, and an e-commerce website, DXL.COM, and mobile app, which offer a multi-channel solution similar to the DXL store experience with the most extensive selection of online products available anywhere for Big + Tall men. The Company is headquartered in Canton, Massachusetts, and its common stock is listed on the Nasdaq Global Market under the symbol "DXLG." For more information, please visit the Company's investor relations website: https://investor.dxl.com.

