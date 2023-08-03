Not Every Story Ends with Happily Ever After - Genre-Bender 'Til Death Do Us Part' Releases Exclusively in Theaters Tomorrow

News provided by

Cineverse Corp.

03 Aug, 2023, 14:00 ET

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- From the twisted mind of the Final Destination creator, the highly anticipated revenge flick Til Death Do Us Part releases exclusively in theaters nationwide tomorrow, reports Cineverse.

Til Death Do Us Part is a fresh and frightening, genre-bending ride led by Cam Gigandet (Twilight, Never Backdown), Jason Patric (The Lost Boys, Speed 2: Cruise Control), Natalie Burn (Black Adam, The Enforcer) and Orlando Jones (The Time Machine, Drumline).

Continue Reading
Courtesy of Cineverse
Courtesy of Cineverse

Directed by Emmy® Award Winner Timothy Woodward Jr., Til Death Do Us Part portrays the grim reality that not every romance story ends with happily ever after.  After running away on her wedding day, a bride-to-be must fight for survival against her former fiancé and his seven deadly groomsmen. In the ultimate horror showdown, the groomsmen soon discover that she has no intention of going back to the life she left behind.

Brimming with stylish violence and blood-soaked action, Til Death Do Us Part seamlessly blends the slick, kinetic thrills of John Wick with the dark, twisted revenge tale of Kill Bill.

Co-written by Chad Law (Black Water) and Shane Dax Taylor (Isolation), Til Death Do Us Part also stars Ser'Darius Blain (Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle), D.Y. Sao (Everything Everywhere All at Once), Neb Chupin (Mindcage, Acceleration) and Pancho Moler (3 from Hell). The film is produced by Jeffrey Reddick (Final Destination), Woodward Jr./Status Media and Entertainment and Burn/Born To Burn Films. Reddick and Woodward Jr. previously collaborated on the popular horror films The Final Wish & The Call, both starring genre legend Lin Shaye. The film's Executive Producers include Matthew Helderman and Luke Taylor, with Thomas Mann and Neb Chupin acting as Co-Executive Producers.

Synopsis: From the creator of Final Destination, a runaway bride must fight for survival against her vengeful former fiancé and his seven deadly groomsmen.

Official Trailer: https://youtu.be/xQpYoUEswRI

Get Tickets: https://www.fandango.com/til-death-do-us-part-2023-231971/movie-overview

ABOUT CINEVERSE   

Cineverse is a global streaming technology and entertainment company with one of the world's largest portfolios of owned and operated streaming channels, all powered by its advanced, proprietary technology platform. Cineverse currently features enthusiast brands for subscription video on demand (SVOD), advertising-based video on demand (AVOD) and free, ad-supported streaming television (FAST) channels. Cineverse entertains consumers around the globe by providing premium feature film and television series, enthusiast streaming channels and technology services to some of the world's largest media, retail and technology companies. For more information, please visit www.cineverse.com.

PRESS CONTACT FOR CINEVERSE:

Emma Griffiths
EMMA GRIFFITHS PR
[email protected]

SOURCE Cineverse Corp.

Also from this source

Cineverse Exclusively Acquires Action-packed Comedy MAD CATS Out of Fantasia for its Midnight Pulp Streaming Service

Cineverse Unveils MatchpointAI: A Revolutionary AI Marketplace for Video Streaming Optimization

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.