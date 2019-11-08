Not for Profit hybrix Promotes Crypto Unity Manifesto at the 2019 San Francisco Blockchain Week

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Blockchain solutions company hybrix has been promoting its new manifesto at the 2019 San Francisco Blockchain Week, in a most creative fashion. Representatives of the not-for-profit organization have been attending the event to hand out gold-sealed letters that spread a call to action for the freedom of choice, stating that money shall not be monopolized.

Individuals wearing Phantom of the Opera masks are popping up in random places during the blockchain week in San Francisco. Among the attendees of the event, they are calling for renewing unity in the crypto-sphere, and to reinvigorate the original spirit in which Satoshi Nakamoto set out to create Bitcoin.

Individuals at the blockchain event are responding tongue-in-cheek to the action, and are spreading the message around. The hybrix initiative is spreading the message focused on creating an inclusive, accessible and open-source decentralized ledger technology to make the message of the Manifesto become a reality.

About hybrix

Founded in 2014, hybrix is an initiative to create a highly inclusive distributed ledger platform that makes it easy for developers to build chain agnostic applications. The project team has won two grants and has raised over three million US dollars without venture capital. hybrix makes it possible to develop applications on more than 31 chains with just one tool, making use of each chain's unique characteristics without needing to learn a new SDK for each one.

