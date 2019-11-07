Not for Sale: DSW Launches First-Ever DSWGives Do Good Pop-Up

COLUMBUS, Ohio, Nov. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- DSW Designer Shoe Warehouse (NYSE: DBI), a leading branded footwear and accessories retailer, announced today its first-ever DSWGives Do Good Pop-Up dedicated to giving back this holiday season. The pop-up launches today with a digital destination as part of a larger campaign encouraging people nationwide to Do Good with DSWGives all season. A physical pop-up will open in New York City from December 12 – 15 and will not accept purchases, but rather allow visitors the opportunity to experience the positive impact of shoe donations and encourage giving back.

"At DSW we're committed to positively impacting communities in the U.S. and across the world, so we wanted to create an experiential moment for our customers that would bring that to life in a meaningful way," said DSW CMO Amy Stevenson. "The holiday timing is purposeful in reminding our customers that paying it forward is just as important as buying gifts for loved ones."

DSW ambassador, actress, and writer Mindy Kaling is kicking off the campaign by hosting a preview event in Los Angeles and will be working with DSW to encourage people to give back all season through the DSWGives Do Good Pop-Up online and offline.

"The holidays are really special to me, so I want to show my daughter that taking care of others is important during this season, even when you have a million things going on," said Mindy Kaling. "It's great that a brand like DSW is helping its customers focus on philanthropy by creating a pop-up that combines two things I love: giving back and shoes."

DSW customers are passionate about giving back and it shows. Since 2018, customers have donated over 2 million shoes to DSW's mission-focused platform DSWGives and its philanthropic partner Soles4Souls through the in-store shoe donation program. These shoe donations have helped children meet uniform requirements to attend school, lower peoples' vulnerability to disease, and kept 2.6 million textiles out of landfills.

The DSWGives Do Good Pop-Up will feature unique interactive experiences representing the strong impact of these shoe donations and encourage visitors to bring new or gently worn shoes to donate, contribute monetarily, and encourage visitors to get involved with DSWGives. National anti-bullying organization and DSW philanthropic partner Be Strong will be there to show the power of a kind word to brighten someone's day and inspire change. Visit the pop-up every day for new special events and experiences.

Those who are unable to attend in New York can experience virtual elements of the pop-up at dsw.com/philanthropy.

Details for the pop-up are as follows:

498 Broome Street

New York, NY 10012

December 12 – 15

10am – 7pm

Free and open to the public

