Not Just 1, But 2: BASIS Charter Schools Celebrates a Pair of Students Named Presidential Scholars by the U.S. Department of Education

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., May 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- BASIS Charter Schools proudly announce that two of its exceptional students have been named 2024 U.S. Presidential Scholars by the U.S. Department of Education. Matteo N. Huish from BASIS Mesa and Sruti Peddi from BASIS Scottsdale have been recognized for their outstanding academic achievements, leadership, and commitment to their communities.

The U.S. Presidential Scholars Program, now in its 60th year, selects only 161 high school seniors nationwide for this prestigious honor. These scholars represent the best and brightest across the country, embodying excellence in academics, the arts, and career and technical education.

Matteo Huish, a student at BASIS Mesa, has demonstrated exceptional dedication to his studies, consistently striving for excellence in and out of the classroom. Sruti Peddi, representing BASIS Scottsdale, has showcased remarkable leadership skills and a passion for serving her community, setting an inspiring example for her peers.

Thdre were a total of three Presidential Scholars in the entire state of Arizona – two from BASIS.

"We are immensely proud of Matteo and Sruti for their remarkable accomplishments," said Carolyn McGarvey, CEO of BASIS Ed Arizona. "Their achievements reflect the rigorous academic standards and commitment to excellence that define BASIS Charter School campuses nationwide, and particularly here in our home state of Arizona. We congratulate Matteo, Sruti, and their families on this well-deserved honor."

The U.S. Presidential Scholars Program recognizes students who excel not only academically but also in their extracurricular pursuits and community involvement. Matteo and Sruti's selection as Presidential Scholars is a testament to their hard work, talent, and dedication to making a positive impact on the world around them.

Matteo and Sruti were each given the opportunity to nominate a teacher who significantly contributed to their academic journey. Matteo selected his Economics teacher, Greg Thorson. Sruti chose Charity Taylor-Antal, her English Literature teacher. Both Mr. Thorson and Ms. Taylor-Antal were honored as Distinguished Teachers by the U.S. Presidential Scholars Program.

As part of the recognition, Matteo, Sruti, and their fellow scholars will participate in an online recognition program this summer, where they will be celebrated for their outstanding achievements.

Matteo and Sruti's schools were recently ranked among the top schools in the nation by U.S. News & World Report. In all, eleven BASIS Charter Schools were ranked in the Top 100 public schools in America out of 24,000 schools, including Matteo's BASIS Mesa campus (#56), and Sruti's BASIS Scottsdale campus (#32). Additionally, BASIS Mesa is ranked as the #17 STEM school in the nation, the #12 charter school in the U.S., and the #7 school overall in Arizona. BASIS Scottsdale is also ranked as the #9 STEM school nationally, #7 charter school in the U.S., and the #3 school in Arizona. Moreover, BASIS also has the #1 school in America overall – BASIS Peoria.

