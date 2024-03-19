Not Just Another EMR Provider--CureMD Announces Specialized Oncology Solution 'Oncentric'

Advancing Oncology Care, CureMD Elevates Its Specialized Solution With Launch of 'Oncentric'

NEW YORK, March 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Oncology, a leading provider of innovative technology solutions, is proud to announce the launch of Oncentric, a comprehensive suite of technology solutions and services designed to facilitate exceptional cancer care for community oncology practices. Aiming to unify clinical, administrative, and financial workflows, Oncentric strives to shape the future of oncology treatment through bespoke solutions adapted to each practice's size and specialty.

Oncentric envisions a world in which every patient with cancer receives personalized, evidence-based care close to home, seamlessly and with compassion. By providing oncology practices oncologists with the specific tools and support they need, Oncentric strives to create a future where each patient's journey is marked by personalized care and unwavering compassion.

"Oncentric is the result of our relentless innovation, dedication, and commitment to enhancing the value we provide to our community oncology partners," said Wasif Toor, VP of Oncology, Oncentric. "At the core of our mission is the well-being of patients, which drives us to develop solutions within the Oncentric suite that give physicians more time to focus on what truly matters - delivering exceptional and compassionate care in the community."

With Oncentric, practices can gain access to a dedicated team of specialists, including implementation experts, value-based care consultants, and technical support personnel. Practices can choose the extent of the clinical, administrative, and revenue cycle management services they need, ensuring flexibility and adaptability. They also contribute to the platform's development roadmap, ensuring that Oncentric evolves in alignment with the real-world needs of oncology practices.

About Oncentric

Oncentric, a CureMD company, is at the forefront of transforming oncology care by providing advanced technology and services that empower oncology practices. With a focus on patient-centricity, trust, and comprehensive support, Oncentric is dedicated to making cancer treatment accessible and effective for everyone.

