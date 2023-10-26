Not Just Yogurt Anymore

Launching October 30 - New super-stable probiotic lets functional food manufacturers go beyond dairy

FRANKLINTON, N.C., Oct. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Novozymes is excited to launch ProSilience™ HU58, a probiotic with superior stability and low cost-in-use that may help change the way America eats breakfast (and snacks and other meals).

85% of U.S. consumers say they would be interested in getting probiotics through functional food and beverages, according to a recent survey*, and ProSilience™ HU58 addresses this trend. The probiotic can withstand harsh processing conditions, allowing it to become an ingredient in entirely new food categories – for example, breakfast cereal or coffee.

The probiotic ProSilience™ HU58 lets you claim the digestive and immune benefits that consumers demand, AND create innovative new differentiated products outside the dairy category, AND cut your production costs, all at the same time.
"ProSilience™ HU58 provides the clinically supported digestive and immune benefits that consumers demand," says Stephen Quinn, Novozymes Industry Manager, Functional Foods. "Its stability enables innovative products outside the dairy category, something important for pill-fatigued consumers who would prefer to get their probiotics in food rather than supplements."

The new product is a part of Novozymes' commitment to driving innovation in biosolutions and promoting healthy, sustainable food choices.

The pitfalls of traditional probiotics

Traditional probiotics come with a number of challenges: they can be expensive, can create limitations in processing, and can suffer a shorter-than-expected shelf-life under the wrong conditions.

ProSilience™ HU58 solves these problems. It is a cost-effective, spore-forming probiotic that is more stable in food and beverage applications than the market leader. Manufacturers can be confident that the cell count in the product is the same as on the label at the expiration date.

The product has a rich and long heritage. Various strains of Bacillus subtilis have been used for centuries in traditional Eastern Asian and West African fermented foods.

Key features of ProSilience™ HU58

The key features of ProSilience™ HU58 include:

  • Clinically-supported health benefits: Supports the gut microbiome, a healthy digestive system and a healthy immune system.
  • Superior stability: This new probiotic is more stable in food and beverage applications than leading strains.
  • Beyond dairy: This probiotic withstands processing conditions that would kill traditional probiotics, allowing new categories of products to offer these benefits.
  • Cost-effective: It has a dramatically lower cost-in-use compared to the competition. This gives manufacturers the option of not only creating new probiotic food categories, but also probiotic products at a lower price.
  • Peace of mind for both manufacturers and consumers: The superior stability of ProSilience™ HU58 means products will have the full number of CFU at the end of shelf life, so consumers receive the benefits they expect, and manufacturers can have confidence that their product is labeled correctly.
  • Easy handling: ProSilience™ HU58 is easy to formulate, easy to incorporate into existing production lines, and supported by Novozymes Technical Service.

More information on ProSilience™ HU58 can be found at The freedom to reach health-conscious consumers – without blowing your budget | Novozymes 

About Novozymes

Novozymes is the world leader in biological solutions. Together with customers, partners, and the global community, we improve industrial performance while preserving the planet's resources and helping build better lives. As the world's largest provider of enzyme and microbial technologies, our bioinnovation enables higher agricultural yields, low-temperature washing, energy-efficient production, renewable fuel, and many other benefits that we rely on today and in the future. We call it Rethink Tomorrow. www.novozymes.com

NASDAQ OMX: NZYM-B • 6,500 employees • DKK 15 billion turnover • 30+ industries • 700+ products

*Source: Novozymes U.S. consumer survey 2022, N=750

SOURCE Novozymes

