Not like this! Mexican Business Council Responds to Statements by Presidential Candidate Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador

We condemn the fact that a Presidential Candidate stoops to the level of personal attacks and unfounded disqualifications. It is troublesome that someone who is running to be President of Mexico insults those who do not share his ideas.

The businesses that are members of our Council are employers to more than 1.5 million heads of Mexican households and invest every year billions of dollars in our country, contributing to the growth of our economy, competitiveness and employment. Altogether, Mexican private businesses create 9 out of every 10 formal jobs.

The conditions of trust and legal certainty are essential to preserve and promote savings, investment, economic growth and employment. Trust is something you cultivate - it is not dictated nor forced. Unfounded statements and disqualifications do not help foster it.

We are always open to dialogue with all political parties to seek solutions to the many problems we face and to take advantage of the opportunities our country offers. But we do demand respect. It is not through slander or disparagement how you establish and build a constructive relationship, one of trust with the business and productive sectors in Mexico.

Today, more than ever, it is fundamental to have a propositional debate that fosters the participation of citizens as well as informed voting. We are committed to a Mexico that is open to the world, as well as prosperous and inclusive. We call on all candidates and all citizens to build a Mexico where the future is based on an open and respectful dialogue that aggregates wills."

