Not Ready for Liposuction? Flexsculpt at Goals Plastic Surgery Might Be the Answer

NEW YORK, Sept. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- As one of the foremost authorities in plastic surgery, the team at Goals Plastic Surgery, having recently added Miami and Atlanta to their roster of practice locations, is excited to introduce the world to a revolutionary new alternative to liposuction known as Flexsculpt.

When it comes to plastic surgery, while liposuction might not have a reputation of being the most invasive procedure, it is still considered full-fledged cosmetic surgery and shouldn't be taken lightly. Conventional liposuction generally requires an incision be created in the treatment area, where your surgeon can fit a cannula, and use a scraping technique to suction away fatty tissue from the body. While it is quite popular amongst patients, not everybody is ready for the downtime, swelling, bruising and other side effects that an invasive surgical procedure like liposuction comes with. For those that still want to achieve the body contouring results of their peers, Goals Plastic Surgery has created the revolutionary new Flexsculpt procedure.

Flexsculpt works using the power of air pressure, with a specialized system that gently pulls away fatty tissue from within the treatment area - in a procedure that is far less invasive than conventional liposuction. Unlike the large incision used in liposuction, Flexsculpt simply requires a micro-entryway - that's often less than a centimeter in diameter. As a result of a smaller incision, and the lack of scraping, patients are able to heal much quicker, and don't require the use of stitches. Some of the other benefits include - more natural looking results, little to no scarring, no need for anesthesia, and much faster results.

About Goals

Goals Plastic Surgery has grown into the nation's leading brand in aesthetics. Offering surgical and nonsurgical procedures, Goals was founded by Dr. Sergey Voskin. His passion for patients, and eye for aesthetics, saw Goals grow from a small practice in Brooklyn, NY, the most popular plastic surgery destination in NYC. Goals strives to provide the best possible aesthetic enhancement experience available. With locations in NYC, Miami and Atlanta, a team of ambassadors, influencers, and social media following of over 1-million strong, Goals hopes to continue providing patients with the safe and effective enhancement that's synonymous with the Goals brand.

