Not Seeing Is Believing: Introducing New DAP® RapidFuse® Innovations

BALTIMORE, April 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Challenging household repairs often require adhesive solutions that work on all types of materials. Just in time for those spring and summer fix-it projects DAP is introducing a new hybrid adhesive, RapidFuse® Ultra Clear All Purpose Adhesive, which dries and stays truly clear, as well as a new RapidFuse® Fast Curing Gel Adhesives formulated specifically to adhere to uneven surfaces.

When color and clarity matter, make exceptionally clear repairs with RapidFuse Ultra Clear Adhesive. The gel control applicator allows for a precise, clean and controlled application of RapidFuse Gel adhesive which eliminates any excess or overflow, allowing users to apply a precise amount in an exact location for completely mess-free repairs.

"Since its introduction, RapidFuse Fast Curing Adhesive has become a favorite of contractors and DIYers alike for its ability to provide a fast and durable bond for virtually any repair project," said Kate Piche, Group Product Director at DAP. "With these new additions to the RapidFuse line, DAP is delivering superior clarity to users with the same durability and versatility they have come to expect from RapidFuse."

When an application requires a clean and clear result – whether you're working with glass, ceramics, clear plastics or mirrored substrates – you need an adhesive with durability and true clarity that can stand the test of time. Offering superior clarity for crystal clear bonding performance, new RapidFuse Ultra Clear All Purpose Adhesive bonds virtually everything to easily complete mess-free – and more importantly – aesthetically pleasing home repairs and DIY projects.

Unlike other adhesives that dry in a cloudy opaque bond and turn yellow over time, RapidFuse Ultra Clear dries crystal clear and stays crystal clear with exceptional color stability for years to come, making it the ideal solution for repairs that may be visible throughout the house. The hybrid adhesive is also self-leveling and features a non-brittle formula, allowing it to be used to fill in scratches and gaps on substrates for a smooth surface repair.

Formulated for both interior and exterior use, RapidFuse Ultra Clear offers superior flexibility and durability for a long-lasting bond, even on materials that flex. The adhesive is low odor, provides superior water resistance and is dishwasher safe once dry.

"RapidFuse Ultra Clear All Purpose Adhesive offers users a clear, unbeatable solution for a wide variety of uses," said Piche. "It provides a crystal clear, durable bond that is required by so many home repairs and DIY projects that other adhesives simply haven't been able to provide."

Precise, clean and controlled application with new RapidFuse Fast Curing Gel Formula

New RapidFuse Fast Curing Gel Adhesives bond virtually everything to anything and offers the best end result on home repairs and DIY projects alike. Ideal for plastic, metal, glass, wood, rubber, tile and more, the thick gel sets in just 30 seconds, does not drip, creates no mess and dries clear.

The new fast curing gel is formulated for interior and exterior repairs and is available in a gel control applicator, 0.13 oz size and 0.7 oz standard squeeze tube. The gel control applicator allows for a precise, clean and controlled application of RapidFuse Gel adhesive which eliminates any excess or overflow, allowing users to apply a precise amount in an exact location for completely mess-free repairs.

The thick gel formula won't drip or run, making it particularly well suited for hard-to-reach areas or repairs on uneven or vertical surfaces. Plus, with bonds 40% stronger than expanding polyurethane glues and two times more durable than typical super glues, RapidFuse Fast Curing Gel fixes repairs right the first time.

"Most typical all-purpose adhesives are designed to work best on smooth, flat surfaces – but home repairs rarely involve a clean break," said Piche. "RapidFuse Fast Curing Gel goes where other glues can't, filling in uneven surfaces with precise, controlled application to create a bond that is fast, strong and long-lasting."

RapidFuse Ultra Clear and RapidFuse Gel with gel control applicator are available at Walmart stores nationwide. The rest of the RapidFuse adhesive line can be found at your local home improvement store.

For more information visit www.dap.com.

