Not sure what to eat? A new genetics algorithm by Gene Food, Inc. can help you determine the healthiest diet

For example, those carrying a genetic polymorphism linked to poor saturated fat metabolism, ApoE4, will often score into one of the lower fat, plant based diets in the Gene Food matrix. By contrast, those carrying robust PCSK9 or LDLR variants are more likely to do well on a higher fat diet.

Once the diet type has been assigned, Gene Food is developing a custom recipe book, shopping list, and two week meal plan which acts as a step by step guide to the new diet.

Gene Food's genetic test kits are processed in a fully secure, CLIA certified lab in the biotech hub of San Diego, California.

Gene Food's lab uses the chip and Global Screening Array (GSA) manufactured by Illumina to provide microarray analysis service. The GSA is comprised of a highly optimized, universal genome-wide backbone that can generate clinical research variants and track sample content. This process ensures accurate data for our customers.

