Not Your Average Holiday Shopping Guide - Health Products For You

Want the insider scoop to get the most out of your online holiday shopping? How will you get the best possible deals on the products that you not only want, but need? Being part of the changing e-commerce world over the past 17 years we can tell you that if you really want something – put it in your shopping cart then abandon it! That's called 'Shopping Cart Abandonment'.

What happens when you abandon your cart at most e-tailers? You get an email, sometimes with a coupon – for that specific product. Why? Because we know you want to buy it and we want to sell it to you! It's this decade's version of haggling...in this case you have the upper hand!

Ever experience scrolling through Facebook because someone tagged you in a photo from last weekend's family gathering? You're lost in the sea of your Facebook Feed and you notice that exact same item you were interested in... how did Facebook know? It's not Facebook – that's called remarketing – companies pay to show up in your Facebook feed. We want to remind you of that item that we know you're considering purchasing, because we want to sell it to you.

Another trick to holiday shopping is to join rewards programs and sign up for email lists! HPFY has a Reward Dollars Program, that is unique to HPFY. For every purchase, a customer earns "Reward Dollars", you can think of them as "future dollars", like a credit on your account. If you purchase $100 worth of goods at HPFY you can earn up to $20 in Reward Dollars. Use the $20 for the yoga mat you had your eye on or a gift on your holiday shopping list. Joining an email list means signing up for receiving coupons in your inbox that are not published anywhere else, why wouldn't you?

Shopping ecommerce you never know what the next day's deal will bring – companies like ours are constantly coming up with promotions to entice you to purchase. But Cyber Monday is hands down the biggest day for e-tailers. Shop on Cyber Monday! You will see the best deals and prices of the year.

On Cyber Monday Team HPFY will be on call 8AM to 10:30PM Eastern Standard Time. We know the choice is yours, so we hope you'll pick us. Look for us online at www.healthproductsforyou.com or give us a call at 866-316-0162.

