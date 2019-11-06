Not your Grandmother's Folding Table: Resource Furniture Introduces the Icaro Tri-Fold Dining Table

NEW YORK, Nov. 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Resource Furniture, named "the biggest retailer in multifunctional space" by The Wall Street Journal, proudly announces the debut of the Icaro, the latest – and most unique – transforming table to join the company's collection of transforming, space-saving and multi-functional furniture. With its modern look and unprecedented trifold design, the Resource-exclusive Icaro has expanded the market for folding furniture, bringing the folding dining table into the world of high-end design.

Icaro Table Folded and Open

The modern, architectural Icaro, created by elusive folding furniture designer Nils Frederking of Berlin, Germany, features a circular top comprised of three articulated panels that fold completely flat with one smooth motion. When closed, the Icaro stores away at a slim 3.5'' deep, making it one the sleekest and most compact pieces to join the Resource family of space-saving products. When open, the tabletop unfolds to 47 ¼' in diameter, comfortably seating up to six.

The Icaro folding dining table makes its debut as the signature piece in Resource Furniture's new and exclusive line of height-adjusting, transforming and expandable tables. This new and exclusive Transforming Table collection features a wide variety of coffee-to-dining tables, console-to-dining tables, and extending dining tables, each designed to increase the value and function of space.

Inspired by the inverted umbrella, the Icaro made its mark on the design world more than a decade ago, when a video of designer Nils Frederking operating the table at the 2007 Milan Salone Satellite exhibition went viral, garnering millions of views and praise from design publications the world over. Frederking says his intention was to design something completely outside the realm of traditional folding furniture. "It was always important to me that I invent the folding mechanics, and not simply redesign what was already available," he said. "I was seeking a challenge, as it is much more difficult to design a beautiful folding chair or table, especially one that does not look foldable. These folding mechanisms make it possible to move away from the traditional image of folding furniture as something provisional."

As homeowners and renters increasingly desire more flexibility from their homes, and the demand for space-conscious and double-duty furniture continues on the upswing, the Icaro, along with the entire transforming furniture collection, provides an elegant, intuitive and perfectly efficient space solution without compromising style.

To learn more about the Icaro, click here. To learn more about our new transforming table collection, click here. To experience Resource Furniture's full collection of transforming products, please visit resourcefurniture.com.

About Resource Furniture

Resource Furniture is the original – and largest - source for cutting-edge, multi-functional living systems in North America, offering the most inspired and innovative furniture solutions available in the world for more than 14 years. With showrooms in New York, Los Angeles, Toronto, Vancouver, Calgary, and Mexico City, Resource Furniture continues to define and revolutionize the industry by offering the most technologically innovative, space-saving and sustainable products in the world, all of which transform any space with both beauty and functionality.

Media Contact:

Lisa Blecker

Director of Marketing

Resource Furniture

212-753-2039

22859@email4pr.com

http://www.resourcefurniture.com

SOURCE Resource Furniture

Related Links

http://resourcefurniture.com

