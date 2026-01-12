Not Your Mother's Launches Aura Boost, New Wash & Care Collection Shaped by Gen Z Culture and Self Care Needs

The new launch reflects the brand's commitment to innovating with its audience in mind, delivering performance-led haircare solutions

TAMPA, Fla., Jan. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Not Your Mother's , the #1 teen hair care brand transforming salon treatments and haircare trends into at-home realities, today announced the launch of Aura Boost, a new wash-and-care collection designed to turn every shower into a self-care ritual. Aura Boost consists of four shampoo and conditioner duos that unite functional hair care performance with scent-driven wellbeing, creating a sensory shower experience.

Not Your Mother's Aura Boost

As Gen-Z consumers navigate increased stress, there's growing awareness around mental well-being and its impact on hair health. Searches for "stress + hair loss" are up 75% quarter over quarter, according to 2025 data from SPATE. In parallel, 49% of consumers choose to buy from brands that bring them a sense of joy, and 88% of consumers are looking for brand experiences that bring joy and make them smile, according to surveys by WGSN. The launch of Aura Boost reflects this shift and demonstrates how the brand is listening to its young audience, expanding categories to meet evolving consumer demand, and delivering products that help support both mood and hair needs.

"Our younger consumer approaches haircare not just as a routine, but as an extension of their overall well-being," said Not Your Mother's CMO Charlene Patten. "Listening to our audience is at the heart of everything we do. Every product we create starts with understanding their needs, routines, and the moments they want to feel confident and cared for. Aura Boost is a perfect example of that philosophy in action, responding directly to our community's desire for high-performance formulas that target hair concerns while helping to elevate mood and self-care."

The four shampoo and conditioner duos ($8.99-$10.99), are each crafted with customized strengthening blends of peptides and magnesium, then boosted with its own targeted hero ingredient for specific hair-care needs. Designed to deliver a sensory-first experience, each variant is defined by its own unique fragrance.

Anti-Frizz — Frizz Control & Smooth, boosted by Hyaluronic Acid, with a Coconut Pistachio scent.

— Frizz Control & Smooth, boosted by Hyaluronic Acid, with a Coconut Pistachio scent. Hydrate — Hydrates and softens, boosted by Aloe, with an Apple Wood scent.

— Hydrates and softens, boosted by Aloe, with an Apple Wood scent. Thickening — Thickens and volumizes, boosted by Green Tea Extract, with a Vanilla Chai scent.

— Thickens and volumizes, boosted by Green Tea Extract, with a Vanilla Chai scent. Restore — Extra strength, boosted by Amino Acids, with a Sandalwood Iris scent.

Aura Boost is now available for purchase on the Not Your Mother's website, in-store at Ulta, and on Ulta.com . Aura Boost will also launch in-store and online at Target in February. To learn more about Not Your Mother's and stay up to date on the latest launches, please visit www.notyourmothers.com and follow on Instagram @notyourmothers .

ABOUT NOT YOUR MOTHER'S



Not Your Mother's isn't here to play it safe. We're here to tackle even the hardest hair challenges, so everyone from curly girls to bombshells can express their natural, true self. We make clean, high-performance haircare with soul. Our formulas are powered by premium-inspired ingredients without compromise: no sulfates, parabens, phthalates, or dyes. Ever. We're rooted in self-love, fueled by self-expression, and unapologetically accessible. Whether you're chasing volume, hydration, or definition of those beautiful curls, every collection is crafted to deliver real results. Cruelty-free. So you can embrace every strand, style and season of you.

SOURCE Not Your Mother's