Nota AI and SiMa.ai Sign Strategic Partnership for Physical AI Technology Collaboration

"Combining AI Optimization with High Performance and Efficiency MLSoCs to Lead the Physical AI Market"

Nota AI's AI Optimization Technology Meets SiMa.ai's MLSoC™ Product Family, Maximizing On-Device AI Performance for Physical AI

Joint Development and Commercialization of AI Solutions for Industrial Environments including ITS, Safety, and Security

Expanding Collaboration Across the Full Spectrum of Physical AI: Robotics, Mobility, and Beyond

SAN JOSE, Calif., March 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Nota AI, a leading AI model compression and optimization company, and SiMa.ai, a leading physical AI company, today announced a strategic partnership to expand their presence in the physical AI market. The signing ceremony took place at SiMa.ai's headquarters in San Jose, California.

(From left to right) SiMa.ai Founder and CEO Krishna Rangasayee and Nota AI Co-Founder and CTO Tae-Ho Kim

Delivering physical AI at the edge presents a significant technical challenge: achieving high inference performance and power efficiency simultaneously. This partnership carries particular significance as two companies — each holding unrivaled expertise on the hardware and software sides of the equation — come together to address this challenge by combining their respective strengths.

The two companies will collaborate closely on ▲joint development and commercialization of on-device AI solutions, ▲expansion of the technology partnership, and ▲identification of customers and joint execution of pilot projects. In particular, SiMa.ai will leverage its global sales channels and partner network to actively identify joint business opportunities, while establishing tight technical integration between Nota.ai's NetsPresso® SDK and SiMa.ai's Palette™ SDK at the platform level.

Nota AI will utilize NetsPresso®, its AI model compression and optimization platform, to enable AI models to run more efficiently on SiMa.ai's high performance and efficiency MLSoC products. The platform supports efficient optimization and deployment across diverse hardware environments, reducing model sizes by over 90% while maintaining high levels of accuracy. Through this, Nota AI aims to maximize inference performance on the SiMa.ai MLSoC and build an optimized edge AI environment capable of handling high-performance workloads even under low-power constraints.

In addition, Nota AI's generative AI-based video intelligence solution, NVA (Nota Vision Agent), will be optimized for SiMa.ai hardware and deployed across a range of industrial environments including Intelligent Transportation Systems (ITS), safety, and security. Building on this foundation, the two companies also plan to pursue joint business opportunities in physical AI domains such as robotics and mobility.

SiMa.ai brings a critical hardware and software foundation to this partnership through its purpose-built, software-centric platform designed specifically for Physical AI. At the core of this value is SiMa.ai's Modalix™ MLSoC™, an ultra-efficient machine learning system-on-chip that delivers best-in-class multimodal inference and extraordinary performance with exceptional energy efficiency at the edge. Paired with the SiMa.ai Palette SDK—which simplifies the deployment of complex edge AI applications without compromising performance or ease of use—this platform provides the flexibility needed to process real-time, multi-modal interactions. Together, this enables customers to seamlessly scale high-performance, low-power AI workloads across robotics, automotive, smart vision, and industrial automation.

Myung-su Chae, CEO of Nota AI, said, "We see great significance in the fact that Nota AI's AI optimization technology, combined with SiMa.ai's platform, can accelerate our expansion into physical AI. We look forward to working together with SiMa.ai to build on-device AI solutions that can be practically deployed in real-world industrial environments."

Krishna Rangasayee, Founder and CEO of SiMa.ai, said, "Software optimization is not optional — it is essential for AI models to run reliably in physical AI environments. We are confident that Nota AI's AI optimization expertise, which maximizes AI model performance for specific hardware environments, will play an important role in realizing SiMa.ai's physical AI strategy."

About Nota AI

Nota AI is a leading AI model compression and optimization company, enabling developers to deploy high-performance AI models on any device through its flagship platform, NetsPresso®. With support for 40+ model architectures and optimization across 100+ devices, NetsPresso automates the full pipeline — from compression and quantization to deployment — delivering best-in-class on-device AI performance. Nota AI powers a wide range of real-world applications spanning smart cities, ITS, industrial automation, security, and physical AI. For more information, visit www.nota.ai

About SiMa.ai

SiMa.ai is a leader in Physical AI, delivering a purpose-built, software-centric platform that brings best-in-class performance, power efficiency, and ease of use to Physical AI applications. Focused on scaling Physical AI across robotics, automotive, industrial automation, aerospace & defense, smart vision, and healthcare, SiMa.ai is led by seasoned technologists and backed by top-tier investors. Headquartered in San Jose, California. Learn more at www.sima.ai.

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SOURCE Nota AI