Nota AI Recognized in the 2025 MAD Landscape Edge AI Category

SEOUL, South Korea, Nov. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Nota AI, a company specializing in AI model compression and optimization technologies, announced today that it has been recognized in the 2025 MAD (Machine Learning, AI & Data) Landscape under the Edge AI category for the second consecutive year.

This recognition follows Nota AI's inclusion in the CB Insights 2025 AI 100 earlier this year, placing the company among a select group honored by both of the year's most influential AI industry benchmarks.

The MAD Landscape is a widely referenced resource for global VCs and technology leaders seeking to understand structural shifts across the AI and data ecosystem. The 2025 edition highlights a significant trend: AI workloads are rapidly transitioning from cloud-centric infrastructures toward device- and hardware-centric computing. As this shift accelerates, Edge AI has emerged as a critical indicator of global technological competitiveness.

Among the more than 1,150 companies featured in this year's Landscape, only three are based in Korea, including Samsung. Nota AI's selection alongside global leaders such as NVIDIA, Qualcomm, Apple, Intel, and AMD underscores its rising influence in the on-device AI space.

Central to Nota AI's technological leadership is NetsPresso®, the company's proprietary AI model optimization platform. NetsPresso® enables efficient compression, optimization, and deployment of AI models across a wide range of hardware—from advanced AI accelerators to low-power IoT devices. It reduces model size by up to 90 percent while maintaining accuracy, significantly lowering development and operational costs and accelerating AI adoption across industries.

Nota AI continues to expand its presence in the global edge intelligence market through collaborations with semiconductor leaders including Samsung Electronics, Qualcomm, Renesas, and Sony. The company recently introduced optimization techniques that enable large language models (LLMs) to run on even low-spec devices, extending on-device AI adoption into manufacturing, consumer electronics, mobility, robotics, and IoT. It is also a core participant in Korea's national initiative to develop sovereign AI foundation models, reflecting broad recognition of its technical leadership.

Myungsu Chae, CEO of Nota AI, stated, "Being recognized in both the CB Insights AI 100 and the MAD Landscape's Edge AI category affirms our technology's global competitiveness. We will continue to advance our AI compression and optimization technologies to expand on-device AI adoption across key industries and drive scalable global growth."

