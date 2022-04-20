NOTA Laboratories Receives Funding from Pegasus Tech Ventures to Accelerate Growth

NOTA Laboratories receives funding from Pegasus Tech Ventures of Silicone Valley. Tweet this

Nitric oxide's biological importance was only discovered in the early 1990s and has since garnered a tremendous amount of attention from biomedical researchers for a wide range of applications. NO is produced in our sinuses, blood vessels and in other parts of the body where it acts as an antiviral, antibacterial, vasodilator, anti-inflammatory and antithrombotic. It is a key component of the body's first line of immune response to infection. NOTA's systems can be used to augment the body's NO production for potentially life-saving applications like persistent pulmonary hypertension of the newborn (PPHN), reducing systemic inflammation response syndrome (SIRS) during cardiopulmonary bypass (CPB) surgery, for use in treating respiratory infections and inflammatory conditions, and for chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD).

Malcolm Kahn, NOTA's CEO said "We are excited about our collaboration with Pegasus Tech Ventures that brings both investment and the potential for broader corporate partner engagement in the future." Bill Reichert, Partner from Pegasus Tech Ventures sees NOTA as "an important addition to our growing portfolio in the medical market segment".

NOTA's other proprietary NO delivery technologies, which are single-use infection fighting disposables, including a sinus spray, a sachet that can be placed into a face mask and two catheter products, have been spun out into a separately run startup called NOxygen Therapeutics.

Pegasus Tech Ventures is a global venture capital firm based in Silicon Valley with $2 Billion in assets under management. Pegasus offers intellectual and financial capital to emerging technology companies around the world. In addition to offering institutional investors a top-tier venture capital investment approach, Pegasus also offers a unique Venture Capital-as-a-Service (VCaaS) model for large, global corporations that wish to partner with cutting-edge technology startups. For more information about Pegasus, please check out https://www.pegasustechventures.com.

