Notability for Business Brings Handwriting-First Productivity to Teams

SAN FRANCISCO, March 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Ginger Labs, Inc., the developer behind Notability, the award-winning note-taking app, announced the launch of Notability for Business, a modern note-taking solution that enables teams to have more efficient workflows, faster collaboration, more focus, and less paper. The platform brings cross-device note-taking, handwriting on tablets, document annotation, and AI-powered tools into one workspace. Teams can capture and collect information anywhere—in meetings, field work, or on the go—mark up files, record and transcribe meetings, collaborate in real time, and sign contracts while staying organized across people and devices.

Notability for Business brings Notability's handwriting-first experience, Shared Libraries, and productivity tools into one collaborative workspace.

"Fifteen years ago Notability defined the category of handwriting-first digital note taking. We expanded into a powerful platform for bringing together different types of content," said Colin Gilboy, Chief Business Officer. "Notability for Business brings that power to teams, enabling them to share their content easily and instantly so they can save time and achieve more."

Built for Modern Teams Without Heavy IT Lift

Unlike traditional enterprise platforms that require complex integrations, Notability for Business is lightweight, enabling fast deployment with centralized licensing and minimal IT overhead. The platform is GDPR and SOC 2 Type II compliant and built with industry-standard privacy and security best practices.

Business plans include the core note taking experience, plus new capabilities designed for teams, including Shared Libraries for collaboration, and centralized billing and user management.

Additional capabilities include:

All-in-one workflow: Import and annotate documents, combine typed and handwritten notes, sketch, and share instantly.

Import and annotate documents, combine typed and handwritten notes, sketch, and share instantly. Natural handwriting: Capture ideas intuitively with realistic handwriting.

Capture ideas intuitively with realistic handwriting. Live collaboration: Write, sketch, and build ideas with your team from anywhere. See other team members directly inside a shared note as they're working.

Write, sketch, and build ideas with your team from anywhere. See other team members directly inside a shared note as they're working. Instant meeting notes: Record meetings with automatic transcripts, summaries, and action items.

Record meetings with automatic transcripts, summaries, and action items. AI-powered insights: Surface key topics, takeaways, and action items through intelligent summaries, search, and chat.

Flexible Plans and Availability

Organizations can get started by choosing Business or Business Pro plans, while individual subscriptions remain available for single users. Learn more or start a workspace at https://notability.com/business.

About Ginger Labs

Ginger Labs is a productivity software company behind Notability, an award-winning note-taking platform launched alongside the first iPad in 2010. Since 2013, it has been one of the most popular productivity apps on the App Store, helping millions capture ideas, collaborate, and learn.

Media Contact

Colin Gilboy

Chief Business Officer

[email protected]

SOURCE Notability