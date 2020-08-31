Notability Launches Notability Shop to Expand Creativity and Customization Tools

"Notability has grown from an everyday note-taking tool to a powerful creativity hub," said Marc Provost, lead Notability engineer at Ginger Labs. "With people relying on their digital devices now more than ever, the Notability Shop provides different tools based on needs, artistic preferences, and more. Whether you're using Notability for school, work, or any creative project in-between, these features provide endless options for beautiful, personalized digital notes and creations."

Notability 10.0 includes the addition of the brand-new Notability Shop, an in-app digital store that includes a growing portfolio of artist-designed sticker packs, technology, themes, and more to come. The Notability Shop will provide content aimed at making note-taking more powerful and fun.

Notability 10.0 Features

Now available in the Notability Shop

Sticker packs: Design notes with playful stickers like florals, banners, emojis, and everyday planning essentials; perfect for teachers to use for distance learning rewards

Themes: Customize the app experience with seasonal and bubblegum themed skins

Handwriting conversion and search : Search for handwritten words and convert handwriting to text in 23 supported languages

Digital planner (coming soon): House your monthly planner in Notability, designed to help you reach your goals, organize tasks, budget your finances, and manage all aspects of life

Favorites toolbar: Save and quickly switch between 8 of your go-to Pen, Highlighter, and Eraser styles in a separate toolbar (that can be moved and placed anywhere)

Dotted and dashed brushes: Draw perfectly spaced dots and dashes using the pen and highlighter tool

Perfect arrows and curves: Draw arrows and curves that snap perfectly into place when ink is held down momentarily

This school year, Notability will be used by millions of teachers and students from K-12 and major universities globally. With Notability, digital notes behave like hand-written ones, making remote learning a seamless experience for teachers and students to share classwork, notes, and more. To learn more about Ginger Labs visit Gingerlabs.com . Notability is available for download in the Apple App Store.

About Ginger Labs

Ginger Labs is a productivity app developer known for its best-selling app, Notability, and now Twobird, an all-purpose inbox. Launched in 2010 with the first release of the iPad, Notability makes digital notes behave like hand-written ones and has been the most popular productivity software on the App Store since 2013, used by over 16 million students and professionals worldwide. Ginger Labs' new app Twobird, elegantly handles emails, notes, reminders, and more in a distraction-free interface. To learn more about Ginger Labs visit Gingerlabs.com .

