Notability Launches Notability Shop to Expand Creativity and Customization Tools
Best-selling digital note-taking app will be used by millions of students this school year for distance and in-person learning
Aug 31, 2020, 09:02 ET
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 31, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Ginger Labs, the maker of the best-selling digital note-taking app Notability, released Notability 10.0, designed to provide more customization, artistic tools, and opportunities for creativity than ever before. Marking Notability's 220th release, this update includes a variety of new tools and introduces the Notability Shop, an in-app store with artist-designed stickers, handwriting conversion, brushes and more. Perfect for students, teachers, artists and doodle enthusiasts, these new additions are just in time for back to school.
"Notability has grown from an everyday note-taking tool to a powerful creativity hub," said Marc Provost, lead Notability engineer at Ginger Labs. "With people relying on their digital devices now more than ever, the Notability Shop provides different tools based on needs, artistic preferences, and more. Whether you're using Notability for school, work, or any creative project in-between, these features provide endless options for beautiful, personalized digital notes and creations."
Notability 10.0 includes the addition of the brand-new Notability Shop, an in-app digital store that includes a growing portfolio of artist-designed sticker packs, technology, themes, and more to come. The Notability Shop will provide content aimed at making note-taking more powerful and fun.
Notability 10.0 Features
- Now available in the Notability Shop
- Sticker packs: Design notes with playful stickers like florals, banners, emojis, and everyday planning essentials; perfect for teachers to use for distance learning rewards
- Themes: Customize the app experience with seasonal and bubblegum themed skins
- Handwriting conversion and search: Search for handwritten words and convert handwriting to text in 23 supported languages
- Digital planner (coming soon): House your monthly planner in Notability, designed to help you reach your goals, organize tasks, budget your finances, and manage all aspects of life
- Features and upgrades
- Favorites toolbar: Save and quickly switch between 8 of your go-to Pen, Highlighter, and Eraser styles in a separate toolbar (that can be moved and placed anywhere)
- Dotted and dashed brushes: Draw perfectly spaced dots and dashes using the pen and highlighter tool
- Perfect arrows and curves: Draw arrows and curves that snap perfectly into place when ink is held down momentarily
This school year, Notability will be used by millions of teachers and students from K-12 and major universities globally. With Notability, digital notes behave like hand-written ones, making remote learning a seamless experience for teachers and students to share classwork, notes, and more. To learn more about Ginger Labs visit Gingerlabs.com. Notability is available for download in the Apple App Store.
About Ginger Labs
Ginger Labs is a productivity app developer known for its best-selling app, Notability, and now Twobird, an all-purpose inbox. Launched in 2010 with the first release of the iPad, Notability makes digital notes behave like hand-written ones and has been the most popular productivity software on the App Store since 2013, used by over 16 million students and professionals worldwide. Ginger Labs' new app Twobird, elegantly handles emails, notes, reminders, and more in a distraction-free interface. To learn more about Ginger Labs visit Gingerlabs.com.
SOURCE Notability