Notable 2019 Awards for Benson & Bingham Accident Injury Lawyers, LLC

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Benson & Bingham Accident Injury Lawyers, LLC had an incredible year for being recognized as a top law firm in 2019. The firm was accorded several awards and honors, acknowledging their commitment to service and the aid their firm gives to their clients.

Birdeye.com

Best Business Award: Best Lawyers in Las Vegas, NV

Birdeye.com helps its clients acquire more online reviews, manage online presence, and get a better idea of what their customers are really looking for. In 2019, Birdeye named Benson & Bingham Accident Injury Lawyers, LLC, the "Best Lawyers in Las Vegas, NV," an acknowledgment of outstanding commitment and high reviews from satisfied clients.

Expertise.com

Best Car Accident Lawyers in Las Vegas

Expertise.com seeks to help its clients find the best of the services available in the local area. By naming Benson & Bingham Accident Injury Lawyers, LLC, among the Best Car Accident Lawyers in Las Vegas, the company acknowledges the law firm's commitment to excellence in serving its clients.

Best Personal Injury Lawyers in Las Vegas

In addition to satisfactorily handling car accident claims, Expertise.com recognized Benson & Bingham Accident Injury Lawyers, LLC, for how it handles a wide range of personal injury claims for anyone who suffers from the consequences of an accident due to another party's negligence.

Best Workers' Compensation Attorney in Las Vegas

Not only does the law firm handle personal injury cases and car accident cases with care, but Expertise.com also acknowledges the law firm's commitment to excellence in workers' compensation claims, which often vary drastically from typical personal injury claims.

Three Best Rated®

Best Personal Injury Lawyers in Las Vegas

Three Best Rated® puts together the top three providers in a wide range of industries, enabling its clients to quickly choose among the best providers in the area for their needs. Three Best Rated® has named Joseph L. Benson II among the Best Personal Injury Lawyers in Las Vegas.

Esteemed Lawyers of America (ELOA)

Top Personal Injury Lawyers in Las Vegas

Esteemed Lawyers of America doesn't provide just another list of average attorneys who can accomplish their jobs. Instead, it provides a list of highly regarded lawyers who are a cut above the rest. This past year, ELOA named Benson & Bingham Accident Injury Lawyers, LLC, the Top Personal Injury Lawyers in Las Vegas.

Nevada Business Magazine

Legal Elite 2019 The Silver State's Top Attorneys

Nevada Business Magazine provides a look at the state as a whole, including many elements that can help individuals and businesses make decisions. In 2019, Nevada Business Magazine named Benson & Bingham Accident Injury Lawyers, LLC, to the Legal Elite: The Silver State's Top Attorneys.

Top Rated Local

Las Vegas Personal Injury Attorneys: Staff Favorite

Top Rated Local provides an excellent source for searching out the best doctors, lawyers, and other skilled providers in the area. Benson & Bingham Accident Injury Lawyers, LLC, makes the top of the list.

Las Vegas Product Liability Attorneys: Staff Favorite

In addition to making the Staff Favorite list for personal injury attorneys in general, Benson & Bingham Accident Injury Lawyers, LLC, also makes the list of the staff's favorite Las Vegas Product Liability Attorneys.

Super Lawyers

Top Rated Personal Injury Attorney in Las Vegas, NV

Super Lawyers provides an extensive rating system that makes it easy for clients to see at a glance exactly how their attorneys are rated and what they have the potential to accomplish. As a Super Lawyers Top Rated Personal Injury Attorney in Las Vegas, NV, Benson & Bingham Accident Injury Lawyers, LLC, has a high score when it comes to both success rating and client satisfaction.

About Benson & Bingham Accident Injury Attorneys

As 2020 begins, Benson & Bingham Accident Injury Attorneys, LLC, has received a lot of recognition for its quality client service and determination to reach the best possible outcomes for all of its clients—service that will again be a primary goal at the four locations in Nevada moving into the new year.

Founded in 2003 by Joseph L. Benson II and Ben J. Bingham, our firm has secured more than $135 million in settlements and judgments for our clients. We've done that through a commitment to caring, personal service and responsive communication with our clients. Our full-service personal injury firm works to help people who through no fault of their own have suffered injuries in car, truck, hotel/casino, and workplace accidents, among others.

For more information, call Benson & Bingham at (702) 382-9797 or write to us online.

