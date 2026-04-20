Notable Capital Launches Inaugural Prosumer AI 40

Recognizes the AI-native companies reshaping how individuals build, create, and work

NEW YORK, April 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Notable Capital today unveiled the Prosumer AI 40, its inaugural list of 40 AI-native companies building tools and applications that give individuals capabilities once reserved for well-funded teams. Launched with Nasdaq, honorees will ring the Opening Bell at the Nasdaq MarketSite today.

Selected through a nomination and voting process involving 30 leading venture capital firms, the list highlights the companies transforming the modern prosumer tool stack.

The 40 most innovative AI-native companies transforming how individuals build, create, and work.

"Prosumers are strategic early adopters. The companies on this list understand where the large models are heading and are building sustainably along that trajectory - what our team calls 'being on the token path.' Their products get meaningfully better as the underlying LLMs improve, and that compounding effect is what creates enormous value for users," said Hans Tung, Managing Partner, Notable Capital.

Who Prosumer AI Is Built For Today

The Prosumer AI 40 spans four professional personas at the forefront of this shift. As AI changes how work gets done, new personas will emerge, but these are the roles where the impact is most visible today:

The Developer: building, shipping, and deploying faster than ever before. Honorees include Anthropic, Cognition, Cursor, ElevenLabs, Lovable, Replit, and Vercel.

The Creative: producing at a quality and speed that once required a full studio. Honorees include Canva, ElevenLabs, Flora, HeyGen, Higgsfield, Noon, Paper, and Pika.

The Marketer: running campaigns and strategy with the leverage of a full agency. Honorees include Canva, Clay, Flint, HeyGen, Higgsfield, and Profound.

The Operator: managing workflows, pipelines, and relationships with precision at scale. Honorees include Attio, BlockIt, Granola, Gumloop, Notion, and Wispr Flow.

Why Prosumer AI

Prosumer AI occupies a distinct position in the market. These products are built for personal adoption but powerful enough to reshape professional work. What defines the category is not just speed, but expanded possibility. A new generation of workers is creating content, publishing research, shipping products, and building companies at a pace that was not possible before. Prosumer AI is the tool stack making that shift real.

What Sets the Leaders Apart

Personalization . As foundation models improve, generic output becomes less defensible. The prosumer tools pulling ahead are differentiating on something harder to replicate: output fidelity - it's not whether a tool produces good work, but whether it produces your work, in your voice, with your domain vocabulary and aesthetic.

Verticalization . Many of this year's honorees are not trying to serve everyone. The strongest companies are building for specific roles and workflows, going deep on domain expertise where the consequences of imprecise output are too high for a generalist tool. Horizontal tools established the category. Vertical tools are pushing it further.

2026 Prosumer AI 40 Honorees

The full list of honorees, partners, and methodology is available at http://notablecap.com/prosumer-ai-40.

AlphaXIV

Anam

Anthropic*

Attio

Black Forest Labs

BlockIt

Canva

Clay

Cognition

Comfy

Composite

Cursor

ElevenLabs

Flint

Flora

Gamma

Granola

Gumloop

HeyGen

Higgsfield

Juicebox

Lovable

Luxury Presence

Noon

Notion

OpenAI

OpenArt

OpenEvidence

Paper

Perplexity

Pika

Profound

Reducto

Replit

Solvely

Suno

Vercel*

Wabi

Wispr Flow*

Yutori

* Denotes Notable Capital portfolio company

About the Prosumer AI 40

The Prosumer AI 40 is an annual list launched by Notable Capital that recognizes the 40 most innovative AI-native prosumer companies transforming the modern tool stack. Produced through a structured nomination and voting process involving 30 leading venture capital firms, with participants required to nominate beyond their own portfolios, the list highlights the AI-native tools and applications shaping one of the most important emerging markets in AI. For more information, visit http://notablecap.com/prosumer-ai-40.

About Notable Capital

Notable Capital is named for the founders we invest with, the ideas they pursue, and the companies they build. An early-stage venture capital firm headquartered in the U.S., Notable brings a global perspective to cloud infrastructure, cybersecurity, fintech, commerce, and AI, investing across the U.S., Israel, Europe, and select go-global markets.

Notable Capital's portfolio companies include Affirm, Airbnb, Anthropic, Browserbase, Fal.ai, Handshake, Quince, Slack, Square, Vercel, Wispr, and more. More information at www.notablecap.com.

SOURCE Notable Capital