Notable Health Powers Regional Vaccine Distribution Strategies; North Kansas City Hospital Automates COVID-19 Vaccine Distribution

Operation Safe was formed with the goal of vaccinating up to 4,000 Missouri residents per day. Together, Notable and NKCH invited 40,000 patients in the first month of operation.

By using Notable to digitize and automate identification, outreach, scheduling, and pre-visit intake workflows, NKCH is vaccinating more patients, faster, by screening for risk factors and collecting informed consents before patients arrive onsite.

"Notable enables us to rapidly scale the progress that has been made so far," said Kristen Guillaume, vice president and chief information officer at NKCH. "Intelligent automation has become vital for maximizing capacity and throughput while ensuring a positive patient experience, as we remove frustration from the process."

Using a technology called Robotic Process Automation (RPA) and Fast Healthcare Interoperability Resources (FHIR), Notable can train bots or "digital assistants" to scan an EMR for open appointment times for patients that meet eligibility recommendations such as a patient's age or preexisting health conditions.

Any individual from the state of Missouri can request a COVID-19 vaccine appointment through the Operation Safe website. From there, Notable initiates a digital pre-visit screening to eligible patients in the Cerner EHR; collects informed consent and schedules the appointment. After the first vaccination is administered, Notable's digital assistants automatically reach out to the patients to schedule their second vaccine dose and remind patients of the upcoming appointment.

"We went live with Notable in just one week and scheduled more than 100 patients in the first minute of availability, and 1600 in the first 45 minutes," said Todd Beardman, MD, chief medical information officer at NKCH and Meritas Health. "By automating core workflows like patient registration, check in and follow up, we have been able to power more than 420 appointments per hour. Intelligent automation gives us the agility to increase the volume of vaccinations on demand, as more supply becomes available, which is our ultimate goal."

Notable is optimized for ease of use: patients do not need to download an app or create a log-in to complete registration, and information shared from previous visits is automatically populated for patients to review and confirm. As a result, Notable averages a 96% patient satisfaction rating across all patient cohorts, including minorities, patients aged 65+ and patients who are visually impaired or have other disabilities.

Recent patient feedback from the Operation Safe clinic include:

"Clear expectations for those like me who got our first shot at Operation Safe."

"I completed the information on my iPhone using voiceover because I am totally blind. The experience was accessible and easy."

"[Notable] gave explicit directions and was simple to use. I am 93!"

"Very user friendly! I've been so frustrated in trying to obtain an appointment by other methods."

Since the start of the pandemic, hundreds of thousands of automated COVID-19 pre-visit screenings have been performed using Notable's COVID Triage solution , and thousands of high-risk ambulatory patients were identified and rerouted to telehealth or urgent care.

"The pandemic exacerbated the need for health systems to become more proactive in the way they engage with patients," said Pranay Kapadia, co-founder and CEO at Notable. "NKCH embraced logistical constraints as an opportunity to leverage automated scheduling capabilities to create a delightful and operationally-efficient workflow for patients, without the manual coordination required by call center staff. We're proud to support NKCH on their journey to digitally remagine the patient experience and ensure as many patients as possible can access this life-saving vaccine."

Notable Health is the leading intelligent automation company for healthcare. Three of the top 15 US health systems, including Intermountain Health and CommonSpirit, use Notable to identify and engage more patients in need of care by automating hundreds of repetitive workflows like patient intake, care outreach, registration, documentation, and billing. With Notable, staff and clinicians report saving 1,000 hours of administrative work per provider per year; increased patient visit volume; a provider NPS score of 74; and an industry-leading patient satisfaction rating.

North Kansas City Hospital has been the Northland's preferred healthcare provider since 1958. An acute-care facility with 451 licensed beds and 550 physicians, representing 49 medical specialties, offers a Level III neonatal intensive care unit, Level II trauma center, certified stroke, cardiovascular and orthopedic programs, home health and hospice care. Through its Meritas Health subsidiary, NKCH provides the largest network of provider practices in the Northland, with more than 140 primary and specialty care physicians in 30 convenient locations.

Operation Safe is a public-private coalition formed to provide eligible Missourians an opportunity to receive the COVID-19 vaccine as soon as possible within the State of Missouri's tiered structure. The coalition consists of Clay County Public Health Center, North Kansas City Hospital, Liberty Hospital, Cerner Corporation, and the cities of Clay County.

