Notable Live Scores with eBay to Revolutionize the Fan-to-Player Experience

NAPLES. Fla., Jan. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Notable Live, a digital platform that fosters exceptional fan experiences, and eBay Inc., a global commerce leader that connects millions of buyers and sellers around the world, are announcing a strategic partnership to enhance the way fans and sports collectors engage with players, leagues and teams. By combining eBay's collectibles marketplace with Notable Live's interactive "in the room" experience, it will provide fans with a new channel to connect for an authentic player interaction.

eBay Ventures, eBay's venture capital investment arm, acted as lead investor in Notable Live's recently completed Series A financing round. Additionally, eBay and Notable Live are embarking on a multi-year Commercial Agreement in which Notable Live will bring exclusive player merchandise, non-fungible tokens (NFTs), and experiences to the eBay platform. Fans will have the ability to go Live! on the Notable Live platform to meet and interact with their favorite players, teams, and leagues. This combination of capabilities bridges commerce to experience and creates memories that link the two.

Notable Live is a tech-enabled engagement platform that connects fans to teams, leagues, and players in a way they have always dreamed about through an immersive experience. The Notable Live platform unlocks the full breadth of one-to-many engagement experiences, including, but not limited to, live events and streaming on-demand content. Fans will then have an opportunity to interact directly with their favorite stars through virtual and in-person experiences focused on creating lasting memories. Through Notable Live's ongoing Inside the Game partnership with eBay, players like Ray Lewis and others are offering game-worn and player-sourced collections, live experiences, and digital artwork exclusively to eBay's community of 135 million active buyers.

"Connecting fans to the people that inspire them is core to who we are," said Mike Antonucci, co-founder and CEO of Notable Live. "Our partnerships are focused on delivering transformational solutions that provide fans true access. These solutions are built upon authentic offerings that attach memories to memorabilia and experiences directly from the source themselves. eBay is at the forefront of bringing to the market innovative initiatives focused on expanding the commerce experience. We are excited about our partnership that focuses on revolutionizing the fan-to-player segment."

"From a notable's perspective, I am thrilled that this partnership enables us players to combine eBay's substantial commerce reach with live experiences to bridge the gap and more closely connect with our fans," said Emmitt Smith, co-founder of Notable Live.

"Fans and collectors turn to eBay to celebrate their favorite players and teams, knowing they can find authentic, one-of-a-kind memorabilia that connects them with the history and future of sports," said Dawn Block, VP of Collectibles at eBay. "Our partnership with Notable Live further enhances the market-leading experiences we've been building for our community of sports fans, collectors and investors, enabling them to engage with living legends in a new and meaningful way."

Notable Live was co-founded in 2018 by fan Mike Antonucci and NFL Hall of Fame player Emmitt Smith to create a unique platform providing fans with unparalleled access to their favorite notables via virtual interactive events. Notable Live is a mobile app available on the App Store and Google Play that grants fans real access to notables by putting them "in the room" together for memorable virtual experiences. Connect with Notable Live at www.notable.live or on Instagram , Facebook or Twitter .

eBay Inc. (Nasdaq: EBAY) is a global commerce leader that connects people and builds communities to create economic opportunity for all. Our technology empowers millions of buyers and sellers in more than 190 markets around the world, providing everyone the opportunity to grow and thrive. Founded in 1995 in San Jose, California, eBay is one of the world's largest and most vibrant marketplaces for discovering great value and unique selection. In 2021, eBay enabled over $87 billion of gross merchandise volume. For more information about the company and its global portfolio of online brands, visit www.ebayinc.com .

