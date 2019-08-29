Notable NW Arkansas Ranch Set for Auction

DECATUR, Ark., Aug. 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Twelve Stones Ranch, a sprawling 1,779+/-ac cattle operation in Benton County will be sold at public auction at 7pm October 8. Offered in 12 tracts ranging from 5+/- to 633+/- acres, the ranch includes showplace event arena with guest quarters, a ranch manager's home, and state of the art cattle working facilities. The auction is being conducted by Williams & Williams Auctioneers, in conjunction with Whitetail Properties.

"The ranch was created by a former Walmart executive as a mission to drive land stewardship and spiritual leadership. His vision for the ranch was to create a cattle operation that was sustainable and functioned at high efficiencies to minimize labor and animal stress," said Tony Chrisco of Whitetail Properties. "He groomed hundreds of acres to support cattle and hay production and has professionally managed fishing ponds, wildlife and land recreational uses." Since its construction, the event center has been made available free of charge to local youth, church and non-profit groups for events or meetings.

"Twelve Stones Ranch is one of the premier cattle ranches in the Midwest," said Chrisco. "Every aspect of this ranch was thoughtfully planned, from the cultivation of timber to the management of the wildlife population." Chrisco said the parceling of the ranch will offer many buyers the opportunity to acquire a turnkey cattle operation, home sites, recreational land, and even as an investment for future redevelopment. The direct access to roads and utilities make these 12-Tracts very unique for buyers interested in land ownership.

The ranch will be open for pre-auction inspections from 12-5pm Sunday, Sept 8 & 22, and on auction day Tuesday Oct 8. The 7pm auction will take place following a steak dinner for the first 100 registered bidders. Registration can be made at AuctionNetwork.com, which will also provide online bidding simultaneously with the live on-site auction.

For more information, maps, photos and terms of sale please visit WilliamsAuction.com/Decatur or call Tony Chrisco, 479.866.2622 or Chris Starnes, 479.301.5415.

About Williams & Williams:

Williams & Williams ( www.williamsauction.com ) is a worldwide real estate auction firm and the leader in global live and interactive auctions. A full-service brokerage with an operating footprint in all 50 United States and U.S. Territories, Williams & Williams also cooperatively partners with residential, commercial and land brokers to auction properties throughout the United States and abroad.

About Whitetail Properties

www.whitetailproperties.com is not your average real estate company. Based in Pittsfield, Illinois. The company was created for the sole purpose of bringing together buyers and sellers of hunting, ranch and farm land. A passion for wildlife and rural land management runs through our veins like the mighty Mississippi runs through America's Heartland. We call our agents "land specialists." Our team covers more than 28 states and counting and is made up of many of the finest land managers and market analysts in the rural real estate industry.

