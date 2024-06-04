Notably Launches Narrative Lab™

Empowering Brands with Owned Content to Stand Out Amidst a Crowded Digital Landscape

BOSTON, June 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Notably, a boutique public relations firm specializing in supporting high-growth organizations, today announced the launch of its new content program: the Notably Narrative Lab™. Designed to increase brand awareness, engage key stakeholders, and boost brand credibility, the Notably Narrative Lab™ will include a full suite of content offerings, including the development of blog articles, website copy, newsletters, op-eds, case studies, whitepapers, speeches, keynotes, and more.

Clients taking advantage of the new offerings will begin with a personalized assessment. Through this collaborative process, Notably will analyze current content strategies and work closely with clients to identify areas of opportunity. Once aligned on strategy, Notably's senior team will handle content creation from A-Z: spearheading everything from ideation and writing to content distribution and KPI tracking.

"While there's no substitute for earned media, owned and paid efforts are becoming increasingly important to rounding out overall brand awareness. Particularly as newsrooms face funding challenges and staffing shortages, brands who diversify their communications channels will have a leg up in today's media environment," said Carly Martinetti, co-founder of Notably. "Our goal has always been to help our clients stay on the next frontier of communications strategy, and the Notably Narrative Lab™ represents our agency's next leap forward in achieving that."

In conjunction with this product launch, Notably has appointed Emily Steates to Account Director and Head of Content, where she will oversee the Notably Narrative Lab™. Steates joined Notably from Ruder Finn in 2022, bringing a wealth of experience in content creation, brand strategy, and media relations.

"Content is the bedrock of any organization. It communicates who a brand is, what they're good at, and what they stand for," said Steates. "We created the Notably Narrative Lab™ to help brands tell their unique story and connect with audiences that matter – whether that's prospective clients, talent, investors, stakeholders, or all of the above. Using an individualized approach, our skilled team will deliver meaningful, authentic content that truly moves the needle for our clients."

To learn more about Notably, visit their website here: https://notablypr.com/

About Notably:

Notably is an integrated PR agency for high-growth companies that want to scale quickly, raise serious capital, be acquired or go public. The boutique firm, founded in 2020, helps leaders take their companies to the next level. Notably builds great reputations through third-party editorial endorsements, creative campaigns and newsworthy information that increases company value, in media.

SOURCE Notably