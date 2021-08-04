Notah Begay III joins PointsBet as Global Golf Ambassador

DENVER and SANTA ANA PUEBLO, N.M., Aug. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- PointsBet, a premier global online gaming operator, announced today a long-term collaboration with Notah Begay III and the NB3 Foundation. Begay will serve as a critical link to PointsBet partners NBC Sports and GOLF Channel, and will provide essential support to PointsBet's diversity initiatives and its work with tribal communities. Begay will also become a PointsBet ambassador as the company works to further cement themselves as the preferred sportsbook of golf bettors.

Begay will serve as an expert voice for the sportsbook's golf offerings, create unique digital content for fans, and provide exclusive opportunities for PointsBet customers. Begay joins PointsBet as part of the team's commitment to grow the game of golf and provide its fans with the most interesting and complete sports betting offerings and insights available anywhere. PointsBet's golf partnerships also include the PGA TOUR, GolfNow, GolfPass, NBC Sports' Predictor free-to-play platform, the Rocket Mortgage Classic, the TPC Colorado Championship at Heron Lakes, and local golf associations in several states.

Additionally, the relationship includes a notable partnership with Begay's NB3 Foundation, providing PointsBet a unique opportunity to make a tangible impact on Native American communities across the country. The NB3 Foundation is changing the lives of Native American children by supporting and funding Indigenous-driven, culturally centered programs that establish a clear pathway for Native children to live healthy and active lives.

"We at PointsBet are thrilled to partner with Notah and continue to build upon our expertise in the game of golf. Notah's incredible knowledge of the game and his unique relationships across the country will serve our company and our customers, and ensure we are the premier sportsbook for golfers everywhere," said Johnny Aitken, CEO of PointsBet USA. "This partnership also provides PointsBet with a genuine connection to NB3 Foundation and ensures we are playing an appropriate role in the communities in which we operate."

Notah Begay III is a four-time PGA TOUR winner and current analyst for NBC Sports and GOLF Channel. As the only full-blooded Native American to play on the PGA TOUR, Begay graduated from Stanford University in 1995 and became just the third player in the history of professional golf to shoot a 59 in a PGA Tour sanctioned event.

"It's with great excitement and anticipation that I pursue this new venture in collaboration with PointsBet. I look forward to standing alongside a company that truly understands the unique and intrinsic values of golf but also recognizes the importance of community," said Notah Begay III. "Creating new opportunities and making an impact in the communities we serve will be the benchmark of our team."

Viewed as an industry leader for responsible gaming efforts and awareness, PointsBet and Begay will also work together on best-in-class practices to protect the integrity of the game of golf. As the official, exclusive sports betting partner of NBC Sports, PointsBet will utilize the media giant's premium television and digital assets tied to promote the PointsBet brand. As part of the relationship, NBC Sports provides PointsBet with year-round, multi-platform media and marketing opportunities across its unmatched portfolio of events.

About PointsBet

PointsBet is one of the fastest growing sportsbooks in the country and is rapidly expanding its U.S. footprint, currently bringing its best-in-class proprietary technology, modernized and premium brand mentality, expert trading practices, and proven growth marketing strategies to the burgeoning sports betting markets of Colorado, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Michigan, and New Jersey. Originally founded in Australia, PointsBet is a cutting-edge online gaming operator that prides itself on having the quickest and most user-friendly app (iOS and Android) while also providing the best content and experience for sports bettors. PointsBet is the only U.S. sportsbook to offer PointsBetting – a unique and innovative way to bet – and has also introduced a slew of well-received, bettor-first initiatives. PointsBet offers the most markets on all major U.S. sports (NFL, NBA, WNBA, MLB, NHL) and PointsBetting in the world. For more information, visit www.PointsBet.com.

About Notah Begay III Foundation

The Notah Begay III (NB3) Foundation is a national, award-winning Native-led nonprofit organization dedicated to Native American children's health. Our mission is to ensure Native children achieve their full potential by advancing cultures of Native American community health. The NB3 Foundation invests in community-driven and culturally-rooted programs that promote healthy nutrition, physical activity, youth development and cultural connections. We are committed to a vision that all children live healthy, happy and fulfilled lives. Learn more about NB3 Foundation at: www.nb3foundation.org.

