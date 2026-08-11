Notation Labs Introduces LeakSecure® Platform 3.0, Turning Real-Time Water Data into Coordinated Action

Cloud- and AI-native platform moves beyond standalone leak alerts, helping insurance carriers, plumbing contractors, other home-services companies and multi-location operators reduce water-loss risk through connected response

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Aug. 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Notation Labs, Inc., developer of LeakSecure®, today announced the launch of LeakSecure® Platform 3.0, a cloud- and AI-native leak detection and prevention platform designed to move beyond standalone leak alerts by connecting real-time water data with coordinated action that helps prevent water damage before it escalates. The platform gives insurance carriers, plumbing contractors, other home-services companies and multi-location operators a more connected and measurable way to reduce water-loss risk, coordinate response and manage protection across entire portfolios.

LeakSecure® Platform 3.0 combines professionally installed water-monitoring and automatic shutoff technology with connected mobile applications that provide real-time visibility into water conditions, alerts and system activity.

LeakSecure® Platform 3.0 connects professionally installed devices in homes and businesses with a suite of customer and professional tools. These include mobile applications that can carry the LeakSecure® brand or be white-labeled for individual partners, the LeakSecure® Pro app for plumbing technicians and installers, and the LeakSecure® Pro Dashboard for dispatchers, contractors and business owners. Behind these tools, a single-source, multi-tenant AI Cloud manages the connected device fleet and supports AI agents and commercial application programming interfaces, creating one connected system for tracking each property, device, alert and response.

From Detection to Documented Action

A central advancement in LeakSecure® Platform 3.0 is closed-loop alert response. When the platform issues an alert, it can register what happened next, whether the customer opened the app, closed the valve, initiated a Leak Test or took no action, and then use that information to guide the next step. Depending on the event and configured settings, the platform can escalate notifications, initiate protective shutoff or close the event once the issue has been resolved.

The result is more than a one-time alert. LeakSecure® Platform 3.0 creates a documented timeline connecting the conditions detected at the property with the customer response and any protective action taken. This gives insurance carriers and professional service partners greater visibility into not only what occurred, but how the event was addressed.

"An alert alone does not prevent damage. The value begins when verified information reaches the right person and leads to the right action," said Jeff Stebbins, Vice President of Operations at Notation Labs. "LeakSecure® Platform 3.0 creates a connected and documented path from detection to customer response to professional intervention. That helps our partners act faster, understand what happened and remain connected with the customer long after installation."

Creating Value Across the Water-Risk Ecosystem

For insurance carriers and program partners, LeakSecure® Platform 3.0 provides continuous property-level data and a documented history of system events and responses. That information can support proof of installation, monitoring summaries, event documentation, risk-mitigation programs and portfolio-level analysis. Developing conditions such as abnormal water flow, sustained changes in line pressure or emerging freeze risk may become visible before they escalate into a significant water-loss event.

Continuous temperature, flow and pressure data can also support weather-related risk management. Freeze warnings can help protect an individual property, while portfolio-level insights can help carriers and program partners identify at-risk locations, coordinate proactive outreach and document system activity before, during and after a severe-weather event.

For plumbing contractors and other home-services companies, LeakSecure® Platform 3.0 transforms connected water data into actionable customer service. Through its native integration with ServiceTitan, the platform fits directly into existing contractor workflows, allowing technicians, dispatchers and business leaders to monitor connected devices, coordinate service and respond proactively when issues arise. By extending the customer relationship beyond the initial installation, LeakSecure® Platform 3.0 helps contractors create recurring service opportunities while delivering measurable value long after the job is complete.

"Because LeakSecure® integrates with ServiceTitan, our team can see what's happening with the systems we've installed, receive alerts and reach out when something needs attention," said Craig Ferguson, Plumbing Manager of Rite Way Heating, Cooling & Plumbing, an Arizona-based home-services company. "The biggest thing is getting in front of a leak before it causes damage, but it also changes the relationship with the customer. We can stay connected after the installation, help protect their home and be the plumbing company they know is looking out for them."

For private equity groups and other multi-location operators, the multi-tenant architecture, white-label customer applications and commercial APIs provide a common platform that can be deployed across multiple operating companies. Portfolio owners can standardize installation, alert handling, service workflows and reporting while allowing each local company to preserve its own brand and customer relationships.

"Water-loss prevention is only part of the opportunity," said Rod Cullum, Founder and Chairman of Cullum Homes, a luxury custom home building and design firm in Arizona. "The same data that helps an insurance carrier better understand risk can help a home-services company identify customer needs, coordinate service and build recurring value. For owners of multiple businesses, LeakSecure® Platform 3.0 creates a repeatable operating model that can be deployed and measured across an entire portfolio without erasing the local brands customers already know."

Applying AI to Real Operational Needs

Notation Labs is applying artificial intelligence and machine learning to identify meaningful patterns in device telemetry, support customer-service workflows, create consistent event documentation and make portfolio data easier for authorized partners to use. The architecture also supports secure, permissioned workflows through commercial APIs and Model Context Protocol extensions, allowing approved data and actions to connect with partner systems.

Through a commercial deployment of Claude from Anthropic, Notation Labs is using AI to support telemetry analysis, customer-service processes, standardized documentation and partner enablement. Planned capabilities include predictive risk signals, natural-language access to portfolio data, automated post-event timelines and API data feeds that can deliver verified device data and summaries into partner systems. Future capabilities remain subject to development and change.

LeakSecure® Platform 3.0 was developed in collaboration with Modularis, Notation Labs' software development partner, which has worked alongside the company throughout the platform's evolution.

"We believe in Notation Labs: the people, the product, the strategy and the market opportunity. We've walked this path before as a strategic partner and recognize what it takes to build a scalable technology platform. We see the same dynamics here, and we are fully committed to the continued success of LeakSecure®," said A.J. Singh, Founder and CEO of Modularis.

Core technology within the platform is supported by U.S. Patent No. 12,584,876 for a Continuous Whole-Home Water Quality Analyzer and U.S. Patent No. 12,584,774 for a Non-Obstructive High-Sensitivity Flowmeter.

About LeakSecure®

LeakSecure® is a professionally installed water-monitoring and automatic shutoff platform developed by Notation Labs, Inc. Available through professional plumbing channels and leading wholesale distributors nationwide, LeakSecure® combines ultrasonic flow measurement, continuous water-quality analysis and real-time environmental sensing with customer applications, the LeakSecure® Pro app and the LeakSecure® Pro Dashboard. Together, these tools give property owners, plumbing professionals and insurance partners a connected view of water conditions, system activity, alerts and response.

Learn more at leaksecure.com.

About Notation Labs, Inc.

Notation Labs, Inc. is a Scottsdale, Arizona-based technology company developing connected water-management solutions for homes and businesses. Notation Labs works with plumbing professionals, wholesale distributors, insurance carriers and other industry partners to identify water-related conditions earlier, coordinate response and reduce the risk of costly property damage.

Claude is a product of Anthropic, PBC. This announcement is made by Notation Labs, Inc. and does not imply a partnership with or endorsement by Anthropic. All trademarks are the property of their respective owners. Statements regarding planned or future product capabilities are forward-looking and subject to change.

SOURCE LeakSecure