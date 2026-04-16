LeakSecure® Unveils LeakSecure Pro App to Help Plumbing Pros Install Faster, Reduce Callbacks, and Scale Smarter

Designed for real jobsite conditions, the app simplifies installation, reduces errors, and eliminates common friction points for plumbing professionals

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., April 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Notation Labs, creator of LeakSecure®, the intelligent whole-home water protection system, today announced the launch of LeakSecure® Pro, a new mobile application designed specifically for professional plumbers and installers.

Built for the realities of the jobsite, LeakSecure® Pro simplifies the installation of whole-home leak detection and automatic shutoff systems – eliminating common technology bottlenecks and helping crews work faster, with greater confidence and fewer errors.

LeakSecure™ Pro mobile application interface, built for the jobsite to help plumbing professionals install faster, manage customers easily, and deliver a more efficient, error-free experience.

"The jobsite is not the place for complicated technology," said Jeff Stebbins, Vice President of Operations at Notation Labs. "LeakSecure® Pro was built to remove friction from installation, so professionals can focus on doing their job efficiently, without fighting the tools in their hands."

Built for the Jobsite. Designed to Move Faster.

LeakSecure® Pro transforms any iPad or smartphone into a mobile mini-dashboard, eliminating the need for specialized hardware while giving technicians a powerful, all-in-one installation tool from day one.

It also eliminates the need to use a customer's personal device during setup, removing a common point of friction and creating a more efficient, professional installation experience.

Utilizing dual Bluetooth and Wi-Fi connectivity, the app ensures a seamless installation process – even in environments where a network may not yet be established.

From device pairing and firmware updates to system testing and validation, the entire workflow is streamlined into a single, intuitive interface.

The app also streamlines customer onboarding, allowing homeowners to easily access their system through a simple app download and email login – no complex setup required.

The result: fewer delays, fewer errors, and faster installs, without the frustration of managing multiple tools or complicated systems.

Connecting the Field to the Business

LeakSecure® Pro extends beyond the jobsite by integrating directly with the LeakSecure® Installer Dashboard, giving business owners real-time visibility into every installation.

Each device paired, each valve tested, and each system completed is automatically logged and accessible in one centralized platform.

This connection between field and office gives technicians and business owners real-time visibility and control across every installation and service call:

Real-time access to customer systems in the field

Technicians can securely view existing customer setups, installed devices, and system history before and during service calls, eliminating guesswork and improving efficiency on dispatch.

Technicians can securely view existing customer setups, installed devices, and system history before and during service calls, eliminating guesswork and improving efficiency on dispatch. On-the-fly system adjustments

Adjust customer alerts, preferences, and system settings directly from the app without needing to switch tools or delay service.

Adjust customer alerts, preferences, and system settings directly from the app without needing to switch tools or delay service. A true mobile dashboard for technicians

LeakSecure® Pro functions as a centralized command center in the field, giving crews full visibility and control from a single interface.

LeakSecure® Pro functions as a centralized command center in the field, giving crews full visibility and control from a single interface. Unlimited device management

Install, onboard, and manage an unlimited number of devices with no system-imposed limits – supporting both individual technicians and growing service businesses.

Install, onboard, and manage an unlimited number of devices with no system-imposed limits – supporting both individual technicians and growing service businesses. Improved service readiness

Arrive on-site with full visibility into the customer's plumbing system and connected equipment – reducing surprises, speeding up diagnostics, and improving first-time fix rates.

Supporting the Next Phase of Industry Growth

As demand for smart water protection continues to grow, plumbing and home automation professionals are under increasing pressure to deliver consistent, high-quality installations at scale.

LeakSecure® Pro helps meet that demand by turning installation into a repeatable, trackable, and scalable process – supporting both individual technicians and growing service businesses.

LeakSecure® Pro is available for download on both iOS and Android devices via the Apple App Store and Google Play.

About LeakSecure®

LeakSecure®, developed by Notation Labs, is an intelligent whole-home water protection system designed to detect leaks, monitor water usage, and automatically shut off water to prevent damage. Trusted by homeowners, builders, and plumbing professionals, LeakSecure® helps protect homes from one of the most common and costly risks.

SOURCE LeakSecure