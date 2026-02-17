LeakSecure™ Selected by Cullum Homes for New Home Construction in the Phoenix Area

Smart whole-home water protection becomes a standard feature in select Cullum Homes communities

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Feb. 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Notation Labs, creator of LeakSecure™, the intelligent whole-home water protection system, today announced that Cullum Homes, a premier homebuilder in the Scottsdale area, has selected LeakSecure™ for installation in new homes – reflecting a shared focus on proactive risk reduction, smart home technology, and long-term homeowner support.

Cullum Homes integrates LeakSecure™ smart water protection into new home construction, delivering built-in leak detection and automatic shutoff technology for long-term homeowner protection.

Water damage accounts for nearly 30% of homeowners insurance claims, making early leak detection and automatic shutoff increasingly important in residential construction. By integrating LeakSecure™ during the build process, Cullum Homes provides homeowners with built-in protection from day one.

"Water damage prevention is no longer optional, it's foundational," said Jeff Stebbins, Vice President of Operations at Notation Labs. "By installing LeakSecure™ at the construction stage, Cullum Homes is giving homeowners a smarter, more seamless way to protect their investment without adding complexity after move-in."

LeakSecure™ continuously monitors water flow throughout the home and automatically shuts off the main water supply when abnormal activity is detected. The system also provides real-time alerts and remote control through a mobile app, helping homeowners respond quickly to potential issues.

The integration aligns with Cullum Homes' Cullum Care division, which provides ongoing maintenance and service support tailored specifically to custom homes. With LeakSecure™ in place, Cullum Care teams gain earlier visibility into potential water issues, supporting preventative maintenance and long-term home stewardship well beyond the initial build.

Cullum Homes' decision reflects a broader shift among builders toward intelligent water protection, particularly in fast-growing markets like Phoenix, where extreme temperatures and infrastructure demands increase the risk of water-related damage.

"Today's homeowners expect their homes to be both beautifully designed and thoughtfully protected," said Rod Cullum, Founder and President of Cullum Homes. "LeakSecure™ supports our commitment to building homes that are durable, serviceable, and designed for long-term ownership."

The partnership reinforces LeakSecure's continued expansion within the new-construction market as builders seek builder-friendly solutions that reduce risk, support service models, and add meaningful value for homeowners.

For more information about LeakSecure™, visit www.leaksecure.com .

About LeakSecure™

LeakSecure™, developed by Notation Labs, is an intelligent whole-home water protection system designed to detect leaks, monitor water usage, and automatically shut off water to prevent damage. Trusted by homeowners, builders, and plumbing professionals, LeakSecure™ helps protect homes from one of the most common and costly risks.

About Cullum Homes

Cullum Homes is a Scottsdale-based homebuilder recognized for thoughtful design, quality craftsmanship, and homes built for modern living. With a focus on innovation and long-term value, Cullum Homes continues to raise the standard for residential construction in Arizona.

Learn more at: www.cullumhomes.com

