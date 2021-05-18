Notch Health Aims to Make Personal Health Screening More Accessible

Through personal and precise at-home testing, Notch encourages consumers to take control of their health. Tweet this

The initial assortment of products features a Vitamin D Test, Airborne Allergens Test, eight food sensitivity tests and an at-home COVID-19 Test. Included in the food sensitivity selection are two vegetarian-specific options that cater to those who follow a plant-based diet. There are also several cuisine-specific food sensitivity panels that test for ingredients commonly found in Mexican, Japanese and Chinese dishes.

"Accessibility and inclusivity are both extremely important to us," says Zambrano. "By streamlining the process and providing tests that cater to each individual we're hoping to encourage people to take a more active role in their health."

With more than 30 years of experience, Notch's lab partner is CLIA-certified and follows a series of advanced processes to ensure that each test is both accurate and precise. Notch also works with a network of independently certified physicians to approve each test in advance.

"Science is truly the foundation of everything we do," says Zambrano. "With the advanced technology and high standards that we have in place, I'm confident we're going to help a lot of people."

Notch is the personal health metrics company that empowers you to optimize your health through simplified, at-home testing and screening. We believe that personal health should be both straightforward and convenient, allowing you to enjoy the aspects of your life that matter most and take your personal health into your own hands.

