Notch Therapeutics Signals a New Era in CAR-T Therapies

— The T cell therapy company heads to ASH 2024 next month to introduce its novel allogeneic protection and cytokine engineering strategies to support the development of potent and persistent off-the-shelf UNi-T cells —

VANCOUVER, BC, Nov. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Notch Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company developing best-in-class T cell therapies for cancer and autoimmune conditions, is excited to announce the acceptance of two abstracts by the American Society of Hematology (ASH) for poster presentations at the 66th American Society of Hematology Annual Meeting and Exposition in San Diego on December 7-10, 2024. The ASH Annual Meeting and Exposition is one of the largest and most respected global gatherings of clinicians and scientists working to conquer blood diseases.

CAR-T therapies have been transforming the treatment of lymphomas, myelomas, and leukemias for years, but the accessibility and reach of these therapies have been limited.

"Notch continues to focus on developing persistent and potent T cell therapies with patient experience and access in mind," said Chris Bond, Notch's Chief Scientific Officer. "We've built a platform that generates uniformly engineered therapies that may improve on the clinical success of CAR-Ts, while simultaneously tackling the field's current commercial challenge to supply large quantities of cells made more economically. Our latest preclinical research shows durable and robust tumor control using an engineered cellular product without the need for helper cells or cytokine support, and we are excited to share our findings with hematology experts and the broader oncology community."

Notch will present two advancements for its allogeneic iPSC-derived CD8 T cell platform. The first is a novel and proprietary strategy to protect Notch's UNi-T cells from multiple mechanisms of patient immune cell clearance, which aims to enhance cell persistence and durability of patient response. The second focuses on Notch's proprietary engineered cytokine technology, which eliminates the need for exogenous cytokines or helper cells and creates the potential to administer off-the-shelf T cell therapies without toxic lymphodepleting chemotherapies.

