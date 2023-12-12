NOTE AB selects IFS Cloud to propel global expansion

ERP and EAM solutions will enable contract manufacturer to optimize processes and achieve a competitive edge

LONDON, Dec. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- IFS, the global cloud enterprise software company, today announced that NOTE AB, one of the leading contract manufacturers in northern Europe, has selected IFS Cloud in a strategic move to streamline and automate business processes, deliver enhanced visibility over its operations, and continue to drive growth.

The implementation of IFS Cloud will see NOTE replace several legacy systems with a single unified ERP and EAM platform, capable of supporting the company's current growth trajectory, both organically and through acquisitions. The modern cloud solution will enable NOTE to foster innovation and deliver greater customer value, while, at the same time, allowing it to enhance IT security, efficiency and leverage economies of scale.

Added to this, IFS Cloud will help create a reliable IT platform for intercompany trading, sourcing, planning, and maintenance operations while also delivering the scalability and processing power needed to support the company's acquisition strategy and drive competitive differentiation.

Johannes Lind-Widestam, CEO, NOTE AB, said: "We are expanding rapidly, undergoing digital transformation and seeing strong growth. We knew we needed a partner that understood our core markets and could support us as we continue to expand our operations, hire more employees and acquire other businesses. At the same time, we were looking for a single system capable of managing and supporting the fast rate of change. We believe IFS and IFS Cloud to be the perfect combination."

NOTE is set to deploy a comprehensive suite of IFS Cloud modules, including functionality for manufacturing, finance, projects; procurement; supply chain management, enterprise asset management (EAM), CRM, and human capital management (HCM). The ambitious deployment will cater to 1,200 users across 11 sites in 5 countries, with the implementation project that will be delivered by Regional System Integrator Addovation set to commence in early November 2023.

Ann-Kristin Sander, Managing Director, IFS Nordics said: "NOTE AB is one of the fastest-growing companies in the contract manufacturing sector, which in itself is a growing market in Europe. Despite the challenging economic landscape, they are acutely aware of the importance of adopting a proactive approach to accelerate their growth and drive competitive advantage." Sander continued: "At IFS, everything stems from our industry focus, and we have a proven track record of delivering value to contract manufacturers. We are looking forward to supporting NOTE AB and helping to ensure their continued success."

About NOTE AB

NOTE AB produces PCBAs subassemblies and box build products. NOTE is a competitive EMS provider and stable business partner to customers with high standards. NOTE's products are embedded in complex systems for electronic control, surveillance and security, for example.



NOTE's business model builds on delivering high end manufacture, custom logistics solutions and consulting for the best possible total cost through long-term customer relationships and partnerships. Its customer offering covers complete product lifecycles, from design to after-sales. Primarily, its customer base consists of large corporations operating on the global market, and enterprises whose main sales are in northern Europe.



NOTE has a presence in Sweden, Finland, the UK, Estonia, Bulgaria and China. Sales over the last 12 months were SEK 4,201million, and the group has approximately 1,600 employees. NOTE is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm. For more information, please go to www.note-ems.com

About Addovation

Addovation is a respected IFS Regional System Integrator in the Nordic Countries, focusing on implementing IFS Cloud™. As a Nordic IT company, we offer a range of practical products, services, and solutions aimed at ensuring your success. We're committed to providing long-term value and genuinely supporting our customers and their operations. When you choose Addovation as your implementation partner, you get access to our local advisors, experts, and developers who can assist you in all areas of your business solution. Learn more at addovation.com.

About IFS

IFS develops and delivers cloud enterprise software for companies around the world who manufacture and distribute goods, build, and maintain assets, and manage service-focused operations. Within our single platform, our industry specific products are innately connected to a single data model and use embedded digital innovation so that our customers can be their best when it really matters to their customers - at the Moment of Service™. The industry expertise of our people and of our growing ecosystem, together with a commitment to deliver value at every single step, has made IFS a recognized leader and the most recommended supplier in our sector. Our team of over 6,000 employees every day live our values of agility, trustworthiness, and collaboration in how we support our thousands of customers. Learn more about how our enterprise software solutions can help your business today at ifs.com.

