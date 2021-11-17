Noteable's Interactive Notebook Solution Attracts $25M to Reinvent How Organizations Collaborate on Data

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Noteable, a collaborative notebook platform that enables teams to use and visualize data, together, came out of stealth today and announced it has raised back-to-back funding rounds of $21M in Series A led by Bain Capital Ventures and $4M in Seed led by Wing Venture Capital. The company was recently recognized as one of the 20 Rising Stars as part of Forbes' annual Cloud 100 Awards. Noteable, which formed in early 2020, has experienced early high demand for its private beta and is using the capital to grow its fully remote team and accelerate product development.

Computational notebooks have grown rapidly, with Jupyter Notebooks on GitHub growing to over 10 million public notebooks. Even the largest, most data-driven companies are using notebooks, but with an advantage most others can't access. Amazon, Apple, Nextflix, and more have built what off-the-shelf notebooks lack by investing in dedicated teams to build their own custom notebook solutions. Noteable's co-founders know about this trend first-hand as they were on the teams building those custom solutions.

"We know what it takes for data teams to collaborate and that means bridging the gap between data analytics, science, and engineering teams, and the rest of the organization," said Pierre Brunelle, Chief Product Officer. "A significant part of what we're doing is democratizing these technologies and bringing them to a much broader audience to give more people across an organization access to deeper, actionable insights."

Prior to co-founding Noteable, Brunelle led Amazon's internal and SageMaker notebook initiatives and also worked on an open source collaboration between Amazon and UC Berkeley to advance AI and machine learning. Elijah Meeks, Chief Visualization Officer, was formerly at Apple and Stanford University, was the first visualization engineer at Netflix and is the co-founder of the Data Visualization Society. Matthew Seal, Chief Technology Officer, is a Jupyter Distinguished Contributor and helped build the next generation of data tooling at Netflix. Michelle Ufford, Board Member, previously led the Big Data Tools team at Netflix and is a six-time Microsoft Data Platform MVP.

"The team's expertise is unmatched," said Aaref Hilaly, Partner at Bain Capital Ventures. "They are leaders in the data community and have the clearest point of view on how to build the best collaborative notebook. Noteable will make it easier for data to become more central to every company's operations."

Noteable offers a cloud-based, collaborative, and secure notebook solution with enterprise-ready features including a large set of flexible deployment options. Its modern UI with native SQL support and no-code visualizations empowers non-traditional users to work with data in new ways. Additionally, managed cloud infrastructure, integrated single sign-on (SSO), and role-based access control (RBAC), provides a secure foundation so companies can quickly and confidently get started. By bringing the whole company together into a single platform, Noteable simplifies how data is shared and enables more people to use data to make decisions.

"At Expel, we've worked to encourage innovation that's collaborative and transparent. This means linking people and teams in shared analysis and problem-solving. The Noteable platform has allowed us to do just that," said Peter Silberman, CTO at Expel, a managed detection and response provider. "By using Noteable, our teams can share data and analysis through notebooks, which makes the process of going from idea to insight to action that much quicker."

Additional investors in Noteable include Costanoa Ventures, Essence VC, and SV Angel, as well as prominent angel investors such as GraphQL co-creator Nicholas Schrock, Libra co-creator Kevin Weil, Monte Carlo CEO Barr Moses, and Pepperdata CEO and former Yahoo CTO Ashfaq Munshi.

