Noted Advisory Announces Partnership with Former Illinois Insurance Director to Enhance Insurance and Insurtech Consulting Practice

CHICAGO, April 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Noted Advisory, a boutique consultancy, announces that former Illinois Insurance Director Dana Popish Severinghaus is partnering with founder Christine Patrick to enhance its Insurance and Insurtech practice. As the insurance industry navigates unprecedented change with AI, cybersecurity, climate change and a dynamic regulatory environment, Popish Severinghaus brings her 20 years of public and private sector experience to help Noted clients adapt to a changing world.

"I couldn't be more excited to team up with a dynamic female-owned business and innovative entrepreneur," said Popish Severinghaus. "Christine and I are closely aligned on how to navigate the direction the insurance industry is moving in, and I'm honored she asked me to help her expand Noted Advisory."

The partnership complements Noted Advisory's existing focus on supporting industry participants on strategic development, investor relations, financial strategies, and corporate structure. Patrick and Popish Severinghaus bring over four decades of collective experience with industry leaders.

"Dana is the perfect addition to the industry expertise we have developed at Noted. She has a unique set of experience from the private and public sectors that will be a huge benefit to our current and future clients," remarked Patrick.

Dana Popish Severinghaus most recently served as the Director of the Illinois Department of Insurance from January 2021 until April 2024. She was formerly Legislative and Regulatory Counsel at Allstate Insurance Company, Senior Policy Advisor at the State of Illinois in Central Management Services and Director of Government Relations for Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois. Popish Severinghaus also held leadership roles with the National Association of Insurance Commissioners (NAIC), served on the Board of the Illinois Insurance Guaranty Fund and was a member of the Illinois Insurance Association. Popish Severinghaus has a bachelor's degree from the University of Iowa and Juris Doctor from Kent College of Law.

Christine Patrick founded Noted Advisory in January of 2023 following 20 years of insurance-industry expertise in treasury, investor relations and sell-side analyst roles. Patrick was formerly the Treasurer and Head of Investor Relations at Root, and Head of Investor Relations at both Kemper and National General. Prior to transitioning to investor relations, Patrick spent eight years on the sell-side specializing in research coverage of the insurance sector. Patrick has a bachelor's degree in accounting from Southern Methodist University.

Noted Advisory Contact

[email protected]

SOURCE Noted Advisory