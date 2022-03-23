Noted Alternative Medical Guru Takes on Climate Change in his 8th Book

Dr. Charles Gant MD shares his optimistic outlook on the planet's prospects in "An Earthly Chance."

WASHINGTON, March 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Recognized as a leading medical authority in the field of integrative medicine, Dr. Charles Gant has extended his expertise to climate change in his eighth book, "An Earthly Chance."

"As a doctor, I care about the health and well-being of my patients and our planet. The time has come to assert our political resolve to saving the earth's ecosystems through the intelligent application of sound agricultural and geoengineering principles," Gant says. "Without solving our carbon problem, our planet and humankind's health is not sustainable."

After completing residency training in Family Practice and Psychiatry, Gant integrated his psychology, addiction medicine, meditation other healing methods into his practice. He pioneered the concept of "causal medicine."

For the last five decades, Gant has expanded eclectic healing approaches for the mind, body and spirit. He defines causal medicine as "an innovative approach to disease prevention and treatment that takes into account individual differences in biochemistry, immunology, endocrinology, toxicology and environmental stressors in order to optimize genetic expression and wellness."

Exploring the root causes and possible solutions for climate change was Gant's next logical subject to tackle head-on in "An Earthly Chance," since the quality of our environment, our air, food and water, greatly impact such genetic expression and wellness.

"Sequestrating carbon into the topsoil through regenerative agriculture, and thus removing a trillion tons of carbon dioxide from our atmosphere, is a critical way to begin to markedly enhance the quality of food and reverse our epidemics of chronic disease, thus increasing our health, enhancing longevity, and averting ecological disaster," Gant says.

"Only by empowering consumers, can we take responsibility to reverse and solve climate change and bring all these positive benefits to humanity. This book explains precisely how we can do this!"

Getting to the root of a problem is inherent in Gant's DNA: "Climate change is primarily caused by excess carbon in the air. This occurs by burning fossil fuels and modern agricultural methods. Climate change can be solved, lifespans markedly improved and all life on our precious planet can be saved," he explained.

"We are expected to sacrifice the burning of carbon, which is the only inexpensive, plentiful, and indispensable fuel that provides for the feeding of our planet and brings us abundance and prosperity.

"Without solving our carbon problem our planet and humankind's health is not sustainable, but most countries will not jeopardize their militaries and their ability to grow, harvest and provide food because agriculture and military security totally depends on the energy derived from fossil fuels."

Gant remains optimistic that climate change is possible, "but we must recognize that restrictions in the burning of fossil fuels is a hoax. Instead we can solve Climate Change by taking excess carbon out of the atmosphere and sequestering it into our soils and plants to markedly improve health and longevity."

"It's not too late," the doctor, teacher and author says in the introduction to "An Earthly Chance." "The only sane climate change solution possible is science-based, economically responsible and depends on healing human beings and our environment."

About Dr. Charles Gant

Dr. Charles Gant is the author of eight books, a teacher and a medical practitioner. He holds both a doctor of medicine (M.D.) and a doctorate (Ph.D.) degrees.

As a physician, Gant has practiced functional and integrative medicine and mindfulness-based cognitive psychotherapy for nearly five decades. He has incorporated Causal Medicine into his practice in the last decade. Precision medicine is an innovative approach to disease prevention and treatment that considers each individual's differences in genomics, environmental stressors, biochemistry, and lifestyles. https://www.nihadc.com/practitioners/dr-chas-gant-md-ph-d.html

He holds a B.S. in chemistry from Hampden-Sydney College in Virginia, an M.D. from the University of Virginia Medical School and postgraduate training in Family Practice, Psychiatry and Psychology (Ph.D.)

