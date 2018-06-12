Noted Attorney Adam Rabinowitz Joins Hornberger Fuller & Garza

SAN ANTONIO, June 12, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading San Antonio-based attorney Adam Rabinowitz has joined the full-service law firm of Hornberger Fuller & Garza, Incorporated as shareholder in the firm's commercial real estate practice. The addition of Mr. Rabinowitz, one of the area's most sought-after real estate lawyers, signals the continued growth of the firm's real estate and business transactions practice and its commitment to providing exemplary counsel and service to all of its clients.

Adam Rabinowitz

For more than 13 years, Mr. Rabinowitz has represented local, regional and national clients in connection with the development, leasing, acquisition, financing, and disposition of mixed-use, multi-family, industrial, office and retail developments in San Antonio, throughout Texas and across the United States. He has served as lead counsel on transactions amassing an aggregate transaction value in excess of $1,000,000,000. At Hornberger Fuller & Garza, Mr. Rabinowitz will act as an advisor to many of the firm's premier corporate clientele providing extensive knowledge of the real estate industry, in-depth analysis, and innovative solutions to further the success of each project.

"We're excited that Adam Rabinowitz is joining the firm," stated Drew Fuller, shareholder of the firm. "Adam brings a level of expertise in serving corporate and institutional clients with complex real estate development matters that is in keeping with the exceptionally talented attorneys we already have in this practice area. The tremendous experience and capabilities of our attorneys in our real estate and business transactions practice and our firm's overarching commitment to our clients are spurring strategic growth, which is a natural complement to our other practices areas," said Mr. Fuller.

Named as a Texas Rising Star five times by the national site SuperLawyers.com—a distinction afforded to only 2.5% of licensed, active attorneys in Texas—and a four-time inductee to the Best Real Estate Lawyers list in SA Scene Magazine, Mr. Rabinowitz was awarded a Doctor of Jurisprudence from Southern Methodist University Dedman School of Law and received his undergraduate degree from Vanderbilt University. Prior to joining Hornberger Fuller & Garza, Mr. Rabinowitz was a partner at Golden Steves & Gordon LLP, a boutique firm specializing in commercial real estate and was an associate attorney with Akin Gump Strauss Hauer & Feld LLP.

In associating his practice with Hornberger Fuller & Garza, Mr. Rabinowitz notes, "There is a culture of exceptionalism here that clearly advantages all the firm's clients, but is especially key to the complexities of commercial real estate law and the business and partnership issues that are relevant to each commercial development project. The depth, proficiency and efficiency exhibited at every level; the top-of-class legal counsel in every area of the practice; and the array of business and personal law services at the client's disposal—it creates immense opportunities for our clients."

Partnering with some of the area's most accomplished attorneys was a principal factor for Mr. Rabinowitz accepting the firm's shareholder position. "Their selection and retention of practitioners of notable talent and integrity, coupled with deep respect for their clients and staff, is reflective of the values that are most important to me. The environment that creates makes it possible to do one's best work," Rabinowitz commented.

Mr. Rabinowitz is active in several professional organizations including the State Bar of Texas, the Real Estate Council of San Antonio and the Urban Land Institute. He is a graduate of the 2008-2009 Real Estate Council of San Antonio Leadership Development Program. Mr. Rabinowitz is a member of the Board of Trustees of The San Antonio Academy, a local non-profit school, and offers his services on a pro bono basis to a number of local charitable and educational institutions.

