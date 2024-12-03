Noted Financial Services Advisor Maya Wilson Joins Treliant as Managing Director of Compliance and Operations

WASHINGTON, Dec. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Treliant, an essential consulting partner to the global financial services industry, has named Maya Wilson as Managing Director with the firm's Regulatory Compliance, Mortgage, and Operational and Enterprise Risk Management Solutions team. Her appointment reflects Treliant's commitment to bringing a powerful combination of legal, regulatory, advisory, and practitioner knowledge and experience to bear in service of its clients.

Maya's more than 20-year career in the financial services industry includes the roles of consultant and regulatory lawyer in both the private and public sectors, and her expertise spans multiple practice areas and sectors of the financial services industry. Prior to joining Treliant, Maya served as a Partner in Promontory's Risk and Compliance practice, supporting bank and nonbank clients with compliance, governance, fair and responsible banking, and enterprise risk management. Previously, she served as an Attorney in the Legal Division of the Federal Reserve's Board of Governors and as Senior Counsel at the Treasury Department during the global financial crisis. In private practice at Mayer Brown and Hogan Lovells, Maya also advised clients on a range of bank supervisory and regulatory matters.

"Financial services companies find themselves in an uncertain environment as they try to balance heightened business goals with ongoing regulatory demands in a fiscally-responsible manner," said Brendan Mulvey, Senior Managing Director, Regulatory Compliance, Mortgage, and Operational and Enterprise Risk Management Solutions. "Maya is bringing her considerable expertise to the firm at a crucial time, to help clients optimize business and operational outcomes while sustaining effective regulatory compliance, enterprise risk management, operational risk management, and governance."

"Joining Treliant provides a unique platform to help clients drive meaningful change and achieve critical goals," Maya said. "In today's unpredictable environment, it's exciting to become part of a firm that is trusted to guide clients in navigating the complex interplay of business and regulation."

About Treliant

Treliant is an essential consulting firm serving banks, mortgage originators and servicers, fintechs, and other companies providing financial services globally. We are led by practitioners from the industry and the regulatory community who bring deep domain knowledge to help our clients drive business change and address the most pressing compliance, regulatory, and operational challenges.

We provide data-driven, technology-enabled consulting, implementation, staffing, and managed services solutions to the regulatory compliance, risk, credit, financial crimes, and capital markets functions of our clients.

Founded in 2005, Treliant is headquartered in Washington, DC, with offices across the United States, Europe, and Asia. To learn more visit www.treliant.com.

SOURCE Treliant