Noted Fraud Expert Linda Miller Launches Audient Group

Firm will specialize in program integrity and antifraud solutions.

WASHINGTON, March 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Former Pandemic Response Accountability Committee Deputy Executive Director Linda Miller is forming Audient Group, which will offer a unique and unmatched combination of fraud and improper payments experience that spans the risk management, technology, investigations, governance, and policy domains. Audient Group will provide strategic advisory support to clients in both government and the private sector, helping them with all aspects of their efforts to prevent and detect fraud.

Linda Miller is among the nation's foremost experts in detecting and deterring fraud and improper payments. She was a leader in Grant Thornton's forensic advisory services sector, where she helped clients manage fraud risks. She was deputy executive director of the Pandemic Response Accountability Committee, which provides oversight of the federal government's pandemic response appropriations. Linda previously served as assistant director of the Government Accountability Office's forensic audits and investigative service where she led development of the Framework for Managing Fraud Risks in Federal Programs. She has testified before Congress on fraud and improper payments and drafted current and emerging antifraud legislation.

"Many organizations have experienced staggering fraud losses in recent years," said Audient Group CEO Linda Miller. "With the massive amount of stolen personal information available for sale, the proliferation of underground fraud marketplaces, and huge advancements in technology like artificial intelligence, fraud actors pose a bigger threat today than they ever have before."

Contact: Linda Miller

(703) 599-3753

[email protected]

SOURCE Audient Group