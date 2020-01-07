Noted Graphic Designer and Marketing Consultant Continues to Support the Arts

VANCOUVER, Wash., Jan. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- J. Scott Collard of J.S. Collard Design has worked with Arts Organizations throughout the Pacific Northwest for almost thirty years with no plans of slowing down.

Part of the re-branding efforts, J.S. Collard Design created an entirely new on-line presence. Vancouver Master Chorale new logo designed by J.S. Collard Design

In the past Scott has worked with branding and marketing materials for the Vancouver Symphony Orchestra, Vancouver Children's Opera board member and marketing consultant, Vancouver School of Arts & Academics, branding and marketing materials for Northwest Opera Quest, the Vancouver Arts District branding, founding board member and marketing consultant for Arts of Clark County (now ARTSTRA), and Art on the Boulevard Gallery branding.

His latest project was the re-branding of Vancouver Master Chorale (VMC), formally the Vancouver USA Singers, with a new logo, marketing materials and a complete on-line presence overhaul. Vancouver Master Chorale was established in 1963, and is a volunteer mixed-voice community chorus, ages ranging from as young as 15 to over 80 years. Directed by Jana Christianson Hart, this diverse group of talented singers is brought together by a common love of music and the desire to enrich communities at home and abroad with the very best of choral music and friendship.

When the VMC board of Directors, led by president Teresa Loftus, decided to update their name, they chose J.S. Collard Design to do the re-branding because of his portfolio of work, and his experience and devotion for the applied and performing arts.

"It's been an honor to have been chosen to take on the task of re-branding the Vancouver Master Chorale. They are a wonderful and talented community choir, and I'm glad to be working with them now and in the coming seasons," stated Collard.

To view more of J.S. Collard Design's work, visit: jscollarddesign.com/graphic-web-design-portfolio/

