Noted Healthcare Strategist Robert Martin, Expert in National Product Launches, Added to TimiCoin/TimiHealth Advisory Board

"Robert Martin has the extensive pharmaceutical industry background that includes developing field-based therapeutic, pharmacoeconomic, health outcomes research, disease management and Evidence Based Medicine (EBM) strategies. It's these skills, along with his deep understanding of the needs and strategic direction of the pharmaceutical industry that we are excited about," said TimiCoin/TimiHealth Advisory Board Chairperson Joyce Lignell.

"We are fortunate to have Robert Martin join our advisory board as he is an expert strategist and administrator of large-scale projects and product launches on the regional and national levels," she said.

"He is an astute collaborator with an intuitive ability to initiate and develop working relationships within teams, across departments, between organizations and alongside healthcare professionals in the field," Lignell added.

Martin is innovative and highly analytical and able to study processes and create working solutions to current problems and promote sustainable progress. Additionally, he has worked with many healthcare applications and large retrospective database reviews in population disease management that will enhance the development of new healthcare applications using blockchain technology for TimiCoin/TimiHealth.

"As we push toward pilot programs in the United States, Mexico and then globally, we continue to add amazing team members who will lead the technology revolution in healthcare," said Will Lowe, TimiCoin co-founder, CEO & Managing Director.

TimiCoin/TimiHealth's team of top professionals includes Lowe, co-founder Ramiro Pequeno, Joyce Lignell, Miguel Esparza, Dick Escue, Kai Tsai and now "pharmaceutical strategist Robert Martin, whose expertise is exactly what the doctor ordered for TimiCoin/TimiHealth," said Lignell.

TimiCoin/TimiHealth recently attended the Blockchain Super Conference in Dallas and the HiMSS18 in Las Vegas and will be attending the upcoming Global Blockchain Conference in Santa Clara.

About TimiCoin/TimiHealth:

The Mobile Health Record Platform via a mobile application allows for complete security of medical records accessible from anywhere in the world. TimiCoin/TimiHealth (Timicoin.io) is a patent-pending solution to securing patient data, while providing unprecedented portability. The company is actively working on pilot programs in the US, Mexico City and Monterrey, Mexico.

SOURCE TimiCoin/TimiHealth

