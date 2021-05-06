Noted Investor Educators, OptionsANIMAL Announces the Upcoming Launch of Trader Oasis: A Redefining Commission-Free Investor Experience That Delivers Mentorship and Tailormade Active Trading Features

OptionsANIMAL has been helping traders with capital preservation, wealth creation, and empowered them to take control of their own lives to reach their investment goals. The OptionsAnimal team and its Founder and CEO, Greg Jensen, are extremely popular among investors for their structured approach to investing and being relentless advocates for them.

"The team at TraderOasis has a trader-first mentality. After decades of educating students, we have a clear understanding of what inhibits retail traders and what we can do to take their trading to the next level," said Greg Jensen. "Launching our own trading platform with a unique balance of advanced features, content, real-time mentor collaboration, and combining that with a zero contract and commission execution fits into our overall goal of investor empowerment."

"We are excited to partner with leaders like Trader Oasis who believe in empowering investors with innovation and a strong sense of commitment," said Dan Raju, CEO of Tradier.

Please visit TraderOasis.com

About OptionsAnimal

OptionsANIMAL is a leading global investor educator that offers online trading classes designed to improve the quality of life of their students by helping them achieve the necessary skills to protect assets, well-being, and achieve mastery of trading strategies.

About Trader Oasis

Trader Oasis Holdings LLC – Is a new trading platform that provides retail traders with the tools and knowledge to manage risk and leverage real-time market opportunities. Its leadership brings decades of experience teaching traders to be successful in any market. Trader Oasis Holdings LLC is based in Naperville IL and Pleasant Grove UT.

About Tradier Brokerage Inc.

Tradier Brokerage, Inc. a member FINRA and SIPC is an independent subsidiary of Tradier, Inc.

This press release was issued through 24-7PressRelease.com. For further information, visit http://www.24-7pressrelease.com.

SOURCE Tradier Brokerage