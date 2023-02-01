"We believe that our approach to high performance two-wheelers, which is to provide great products and help technicians by offering comprehensive training, will have a significant impact on bicycle and motorcycle riders in the USA"

HENDERSONVILLE, N.C., Feb. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Andreani, known throughout Europe as the premier distributor of motorcycle and bicycle suspension products, announced today the opening of their first US office and distribution center, located in Hendersonville NC. The facility is building a stock of products from their own lines as well as well-known brands that will be distributed to US bicycle shops and motorcycle dealerships.

Noted Italian Distributor of Performance Motorcycle and Bicycle Suspension Products Opens US Distribution Arm

The Andreani USA facility is a 10,000 square foot distribution center and houses the offices for Andreani USA. The company currently employs five people in the US and expects that number to increase as business grows. Andreani USA currently distributes products from SKF, Intek, Kayaba, Showa, and Ohlins, as well as its own Andreani line of suspensions for motorcycles and bicycles.

"The Andreani Group is thrilled to open our operations in the United States. The US market is a tremendous opportunity for our company. We believe that our approach to high performance two-wheelers, which is to provide great products and help technicians by offering comprehensive training, will have a significant impact on bicycle and motorcycle riders in the USA," said President of Andreani USA Luciano Ubaldini.

Andreani Group International was founded in Pesaro, Italy in 1987 by Giuseppe Andreani, a former motorcycle racing champion. Initially focused on supporting the performance needs of motorcycle riders and racers, Andreani quickly realized that the science of vehicle suspension was not well understood by riders and technicians in the motorcycle world. Andreani worked with industry experts and built a training program, which became the premier resource for technicians and tuners in Europe to get the most out of their motorcycles.

Andreani USA will begin offering this type of training in the United States later this year and will encourage technicians from their customers' dealerships to attend, along with tuners from some of the top road racing and motocross teams in the industry. The company will also offer training for mountain bike racing teams and technicians, leveraging the company's deep roots in all types of performance two-wheelers.

The company expects the staff in Hendersonville to grow to 10-15 employees by the end of 2023 and will expand to offer more products and more top brands of motorcycle and bicycle suspension products.

About Andreani USA

Andreani Group International is a privately-held company focused on providing top quality suspension components to bicycle and motorcycles riders around the world. The company distributes top name brands, as well as their own lines of products including the innovative Misano EVO cartridge, one of the most successful products in the suspension category. Andreani Group International has distribution centers in its home town of Pesaro Italy and Barcelona Spain, and recently opened Andreani USA in Hendersonville, North Carolina. Since its beginning in 1987, the company has been focused on great suspension products, along with training and support for technicians and tuners that help riders get the most from their bikes.

