Noted Medical Malpractice Lawyer Christopher Mellino, Partner at The Mellino Law Firm, Recognized by The Best Lawyers in America for 2020

CLEVELAND, Aug. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Mellino Law Firm – a well-respected personal injury and medical malpractice firm in Cleveland – would like to announce the selection of Attorney Chris Mellino to The Best Lawyers in America® for 2020.

This is the 12th consecutive year that Attorney Mellino has been recognized by this prestigious legal organization, in a storied career that has spanned for more than 30 years. Winning a number of elite awards over that time period, Chris Mellino has proven that he can serve as a fearless advocate for victims of medical malpractice and negligence.

Using an exclusive peer review methodology, the team at Best Lawyers identifies promising candidates within each state and practice area each year. After comprehensive feedback analysis, eligibility checks, and multiple peer review surveys, Best Lawyers shares their selections for the year.

As a selectee of Best Lawyers for more than a decade, Attorney Chris Mellino has demonstrated a high level of consistency in his reputation among other lawyers, as well as his reputation with clients. With an AV® Preeminent Rating by Martindale-Hubbell® since 1999 and membership in the exclusive Million and Multi-Million Dollar Advocates Forums, it's clear that he will continue to provide top-quality legal services for Cleveland residents.

The Mellino Law Firm would like to congratulate firm partner Chris Mellino for this accomplishment. Under his leadership, the firm will fight to secure even more positive results for injury victims, and ensure that all are given a chance to seek fair compensation.

For any additional information on Attorney Mellino or the firm, contact The Mellino Law Firm LLC.

SOURCE The Mellino Law Firm

