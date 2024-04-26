CULVER CITY, Calif., April 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Iconic Hearts, the company behind viral social media app Noteit, announced a new update today that allows you to connect with up to five friends, bringing the closest people in your life straight to your phone's home screen. With this update, Noteit is helping its community strengthen more than just their romantic relationships, now offering the ability to pick five best friends to also add to their favorite home screen widget.

Noteit, the Breakout Gen Alpha App, Expands to Best Friends

Since 2021, Noteit has been making a big bet in the opposite direction of large public communities, delivering a social media experience solely for the one person who matters most to you. The app allows its users to exchange real-time photos, videos, and drawings with one partner, bringing the phone's home screen to life with cute updates from loved ones throughout the day.

Due to tens of thousands of requests from the Noteit community to also include best friends, the app's latest update enables its users to pick five more people to add to their Noteit Widget.

"With the attention shift of the social media giants to public communities, a gap has opened up in the market for a product that fosters intimate interactions with close friends," said Hunter Rice, CEO and Founder of Iconic Hearts. "Noteit first filled this void by building for couples, and we're using this as a wedge to now expand to close friends."

Noteit continues to prove its durability in the social networking space as it reached a huge milestone of 50 million users earlier this year. It has become the easiest way to keep in touch via its popular home screen widget which acts as a mini portal on your phone's home screen displaying real time photos and videos. Once connected, you can draw a note, snap a photo, record a video, and they can do the same, enabling instant sharing with just a tap.

By limiting the size of each user's network, Noteit effectively blocks out the noise of distant acquaintances and influence-driven accounts. The result is a clutter-free social experience that encourages users to be present, expressive, and connected in the real world.

About Noteit:

Noteit is a product developed by Iconic Hearts, Inc., the leading Gen Alpha app developer behind prominent social apps including Sendit, Starmatch, and Locksmith. With 655,000 reviews and an average rating of 4.8 across the App Store and Google Play , Noteit has emerged as one of the top social media apps for the younger generations. The company is based in Culver City, California, and was founded by Hunter Rice in 2019. The company's mission is to become the primary destination where every social interaction for Gen Alpha can happen. For more information visit: https://iconichearts.com/ .

Media Contact:

Anna Thornton

424-361-9567

[email protected]

SOURCE Iconic Hearts