Noteit, The Gen Alpha "Snapchat Replacement," Surpassed 50M Users

News provided by

Iconic Hearts

02 Feb, 2024, 08:29 ET

CULVER CITY, Calif., Feb. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Noteit, the social networking app that Gen Alpha is calling "the Snapchat replacement," today announced a huge milestone by surpassing 50 million users.

As safety and privacy concerns rise with the major social media giants like Meta, X, and TikTok, Noteit is making a huge bet in the opposite direction of large public communities, focusing solely on the people who matter most to you. 

Noteit has exploded in growth over the last 3 years. The app features an innovative widget that facilitates real-time photo sharing directly to your phone's home screen, creating a window into the lives of your friends and family.
The company today also announced it has made its biggest move yet — a major redesign that doubles down on removing the noise from social media and bringing back the magic of fostering relationships with your loved ones online. The redesign highlights the app's most popular feature: the home screen widget, which acts as a mini portal on your phone's home screen surfacing special moments from your loved ones throughout the day. 

"Gen Alpha is looking to escape the trap of the noisy algorithmic content that sucks away our time. This new generation values attention and interaction from their closest friends, not strangers," said Hunter Rice, CEO and Founder of Iconic Hearts. "We're listening to our community and building great products that serve their needs instead of following trends set by the social media giants."

Noteit is fun and simple to use. Once you download the app, you can easily connect with your best friend, partner or loved one, and add the widget directly on your phone's home screen. Once connected, you can snap a photo, record a video, or draw a cute note and they can do the same, enabling instant photo sharing with just a tap.

Noteit is available on the App Store at: noteit widget - by sendit on the App Store (apple.com)
And on Google Play at noteit widget - by sendit - Apps on Google Play

A press kit with more information and assets can be seen HERE.

About Noteit:
Noteit is a product developed by Iconic Hearts, Inc., the leading Gen Alpha app developer behind prominent social apps including Sendit, Starmatch and Locksmith. The company is based in Culver City, California, and was founded by Hunter Rice in 2019. The company's mission is to create innovative and engaging social apps for the next generation. 

Media Contact Info:
Glenn Mandel
The LaunchPad Agency
760-798-1563
372438@email4pr.com
www.launchpadagency.com

SOURCE Iconic Hearts

