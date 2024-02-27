Noteit, the Viral Gen Alpha App, Doubles Down on Expansion in Latin America, Sees 120% Growth Rate

1 in 3 Students Now Use the App Across the Region

CULVER CITY, Calif., Feb. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Iconic Hearts, the company behind viral social networking app Noteit, which recently surpassed 50 million users, today revealed it has seen 120% growth in Latin American countries, growing by 6 million new users. Through in-app localization, marketing efforts, and creative strategy, Noteit is doubling down on its expansion efforts in this region.

Within Latin America, 1 in 3 students are now actively using the social media app. With 655,000 reviews and an average rating of 4.8 across the App Store and Google Play, Noteit has emerged as one of the top social media apps for Gen Z and Gen Alpha in the region. Its large influence on the younger generations is proving its presence as a staple in the digital lives of millions.

Since its inception, Noteit has prioritized its users' ability to make intimate and meaningful relationships within the app. Implementing new marketing strategies, notably emphasizing inclusivity, has cultivated a sense of belonging and familiarity in Spanish-speaking communities. By collaborating with Latin American content creators, Noteit has fostered meaningful connections with its Latinx users across its social media marketing efforts. Moreover, leveraging WhatsApp, a popular messaging app in the region, users organically share Noteit with partners and friends, further expanding its user base.

"We've witnessed incredible 120% growth in our Latin American community and have been thrilled to see Noteit become the canvas for creativity and connection across the region", said Hunter Rice, CEO and Founder of Iconic Hearts, the company behind Noteit. "Our commitment to tailoring Noteit to meet the unique needs of our community here is paying off, and we're only scratching the surface."

Noteit's marketing efforts prove successful as it stands among the top 10 social networking apps in Latin American countries. Additionally, its comprehensive creative strategy has poised the app for accelerated growth in European markets, particularly in German-speaking countries. The app is gearing up for further global expansion, with plans to introduce a tailored version for Germany in the near future.

Over the past three years, Noteit has experienced explosive growth worldwide, mostly attributed to its popular home screen widget which acts as a mini portal on your phone's home screen displaying special moments from your loved ones throughout the day. Once connected, you can draw a cute note, snap a photo, record a video, and they can do the same, enabling instant sharing with just a tap.

About Noteit:
Noteit is a product developed by Iconic Hearts, Inc., the leading Gen Alpha app developer behind prominent social apps including Sendit, Starmatch, and Locksmith. The company is based in Culver City, California, and was founded by Hunter Rice in 2019. The company's mission is to create innovative and engaging social apps for the next generation.

Media Contact:
Glenn Mandel
760-798-1563
[email protected] 

SOURCE Iconic Hearts

