Notes Live Retains Maxim as Exclusive Banker in Connection with Prospective Offering

Notes Live

01 Aug, 2023, 09:00 ET

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo., Aug. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Notes Live, the music venue and hospitality company, has signed with Maxim Group LLC ("Maxim"), a leading New York-based investment bank, to assist the company in its strategic planning process, and to advise and act as Placement Agent on a private placement under Rule 506(c)

This follows the news that Notes Live has finalized a 10-year agreement with AEG Presents to exclusively book the talent and run day-to-day operations at the company's flagship venue, The Sunset in Colorado Springs. Construction on The Sunset is already underway projecting to open in mid-2024. Notes Live also just opened a state of the art entertainment campus in Gainesville, Georgia as its second operating venue.

Investors and potential investors may find more information, including the private placement memorandum and related subscription documents, at https://m-vest.com/offerings/notesliveinc

Disclaimer: An investment in the company is speculative, illiquid, carries a high degree of risk and is suitable only for persons who are able to bear a total loss of their investment.

Notes Live identifies markets in regions with growing populations but a dearth of high-quality music and entertainment venues, and offers premium concert experiences, unique and luxury fire pit suites, as well as elevated food and beverage offerings. In addition to having two Notes Live venues named to Billboard's "2022 New and Renovated Venues List," JW Roth was named a "VenuesNow 2022 All Star." Notes Live has plans to operate in a dozen markets by 2026.

ABOUT NOTES LIVE, Inc.

Notes Live, founded by Colorado Springs-based entrepreneur JW Roth, is a growing live-entertainment company. The company identifies areas with growing populations but a dearth of high-quality music and entertainment venues and offers premium concert experiences with elevated food and beverage options. It currently boasts a Colorado Springs entertainment campus with the Boot Barn Hall concert venue, Bourbon Brothers restaurant, and Notes Live music and social bar.  Notes Live plans to launch additional locations in Oklahoma, Tennessee, and Texas, as well as the company's crown jewel: The Sunset, an 8,000-person open-air amphitheater in Colorado Springs.

For more on Notes Live, contact Mark Satlof ([email protected]) or Hannah Schwartz ([email protected]) at Shore Fire Media.

